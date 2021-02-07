The Young and the Restless spoilers: Rey takes a stand, Amanda wants more, and Nate has questions

Rey has had it with Adam being around Sharon constantly. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama indicate some people in Genoa City can’t stop thinking about their past loves.

It’s not easy letting go of the past. As February sweeps continues, three couples are faced with a huge choice, embracing the future or holding onto a past bond.

Thanks to unforeseen circumstances and a guilty conscience, Valentine’s Day on Y&R is hardly filled with love.

Rey gives Sharon an order

The tension in the room when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) walked in on Adam (Mark Grossman) talking to Sharon (Sharon Case) at their home was off the charts. Rey was visibly angry to see Adam standing in his living and Sharon once again catering to Adam’s every whim.

Sharon will have to choose between Rey and Adam. The detective announces in the preview video he is drawing a line in the sand. Rey demands Sharon doesn’t see Adam again, which will for sure cause problems.

February’s sweeps preview teased the bond between Adam and Sharon leads to a dangerous turn of events for Rey and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). It sounds like Sharon doesn’t give in to her husband’s demand.

Amanda’s curious about Devon

Despite his one nightstand with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Devon (Bryton James) is committed to having a relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

The legal eagle wants to know more about her new beau. Amanda asks Devon his “deepest darkest secret.” She explains she is looking for the one secret that Devon doesn’t want to come to light. Fans know that it is his cheating with Elena.

So, will Devon tell Amanda the truth or another personal secret?

Nate gets real with Elena

The romantic getaway Nate (Sean Dominic) planned with Elena, at her request, hits a major snag after she has a bad dream.