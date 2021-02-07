The Young and the Restless spoilers: Rey takes a stand, Amanda wants more, and Nate has questions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama indicate some people in Genoa City can’t stop thinking about their past loves.
It’s not easy letting go of the past. As February sweeps continues, three couples are faced with a huge choice, embracing the future or holding onto a past bond.
Thanks to unforeseen circumstances and a guilty conscience, Valentine’s Day on Y&R is hardly filled with love.
Rey gives Sharon an order
The tension in the room when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) walked in on Adam (Mark Grossman) talking to Sharon (Sharon Case) at their home was off the charts. Rey was visibly angry to see Adam standing in his living and Sharon once again catering to Adam’s every whim.
Sharon will have to choose between Rey and Adam. The detective announces in the preview video he is drawing a line in the sand. Rey demands Sharon doesn’t see Adam again, which will for sure cause problems.
February’s sweeps preview teased the bond between Adam and Sharon leads to a dangerous turn of events for Rey and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). It sounds like Sharon doesn’t give in to her husband’s demand.
Amanda’s curious about Devon
Despite his one nightstand with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Devon (Bryton James) is committed to having a relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).
The legal eagle wants to know more about her new beau. Amanda asks Devon his “deepest darkest secret.” She explains she is looking for the one secret that Devon doesn’t want to come to light. Fans know that it is his cheating with Elena.
So, will Devon tell Amanda the truth or another personal secret?
Nate gets real with Elena
The romantic getaway Nate (Sean Dominic) planned with Elena, at her request, hits a major snag after she has a bad dream.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
A jumpy Elena tries to reassure Nate that it was nothing more than a dream that shook her up. Nate doesn’t miss a beat questioning her if the dream was about Devon. It’s the last thing she expected from him, especially on their little romantic vacation.
Y&R spoilers let fans know Elena comes clean next week about sleeping with Devon. Nate’s question just might be the last straw for a guilt-ridden Elena.
Fans can expect several shocking moments as the fallout of Elena cheating on another guy spreads throughout Genoa City. The story is only one of many that will keep viewers glued to their TV screens well past sweeps month.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- The Young and the Restless spoilers: Rey takes a stand, Amanda wants more, and Nate has questions - 7th February 2021
- Captain Lee Rosbach reveals he was cast on Below Deck ‘by accident’ - 6th February 2021
- Jackie Siegel compares Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy and Below Deck’s Captain Lee - 6th February 2021