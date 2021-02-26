The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby baby drama, Jack on the defense, and Victor’s revenge

Jack stands by his relationship with Sally on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease decisions are questioned, concerns take over, and secrets are about to be exposed.

February sweeps set the stage for change to occur in Genoa City, and not everyone is coming out unscathed.

Abby’s baby dreams cause concern

A surprise visit from Ashley (Eileen Davidson) puts Abby (Melissa Ordway) at ease. Little does Abby know Ashley and Victor (Eric Braeden) meet to discuss their daughter’s determination to have a child without Chance (Donny Boaz) around.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) get a reality check regarding what surrogacy really means for their relationship. The revelation will have Mariah second-guessing her decision.

By the end of the week, Abby turns to Nina (Tricia Cast) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) after the surrogacy plan hits a major snag.

Plus, Devon (Bryton James) keeps a secret from his loved ones. The question is, does it have to do with him being a donor for Abby, or is it about his tryst with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Jack stands by Sally

An overprotective Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) turns the tables on Sally (Courtney Hope). Phyllis is looking out for Summer (Hunter King) and Jack (Peter Bergman). The latter is not pleased with Phyllis’ actions.

Yes, Sally and Jack continue to pursue a romance even though the entire town is against them. Jack goes on the defense as his choice is questioned by pretty much everyone he knows.

News of his dad’s relationship is the last thing Kyle (Michael Mealor) needs after finding himself in hot water with Summer. Kyle is determined to find out if he has a secret son, but he encounters a major problem.

Is it Summer or Kyle’s ex that puts a wrench in his plans?

Revenge is the name of the game

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds a way to connect with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) after seeing the photo of Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) kissing.

It turns out revenge is the motivation Chelsea needs to score a big win in her recovery. Now she can plot to get back at Sharon and Adam. Thanks to a vivid revenge dream, Chelsea comes up with a plan of action.

A business move made by Victor spells trouble for several people in Genoa City. Victor acquires Ashland Locke’s company, which is not good for Chance Com or the Abbotts.

The mustache relishes in sharing his good news with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Other Y&R tidbits

Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) past comes back to haunt her. Nick (Joshua Morrow) defends Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and the teen’s reaction to it surprises him. Lily (Christel Khalil) puts all the cards on the table with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but it might just backfire on the both of them.

So much juicy entertainment going down on The Young and the Restless. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the excitement.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.