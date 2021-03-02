The Young and the Restless spoilers: Richard Burgi joins CBS soap opera – Who will he play?

Soap opera fans will remember Richard from his stint on General Hospital as Paul Hornsby. Pic credit: ABC

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Richard Burgi has joined the CBS soap opera in a new recurring role.

For weeks Y&R has been talking about Ashland Locke, a powerful businessman who will destroy anyone who crosses him. Now a face has been added to the character thanks to Richard.

Yes, the soap opera veteran is stepping into the role of Ashland. According to Deadline, Richard and Ashland make their debut on the CBS show on Thursday, March 11.

Who is Ashland Locke?

Ashland is the husband of Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner), who had a fling with Kyle (Michael Mealor) a few years ago. Tara and Kyle have a son together, but Ashland thinks the boy is his son.

Thanks to a run-in with Theo (Tyler Johnson), Tara was forced to come clean with Kyle about Harrison’s paternity to get him to stop digging. She is very afraid of her ruthless husband. Kyle has mentioned more than once that Ashland is not a man to be messed with at all.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Billy (Jason Thompson) both want Ashland’s media company. The bidding war for his media company brings Ashland to town.

However, his time there also exposes some dirty little secrets involving the Abbott and Newman families.

Watching Victor and Ashland go toe to toe is certainly going to be must-see viewing for fans. They are both used to getting want they want personally and when it comes to business.

Who is Richard Burgi?

The talented actor is no stranger to daytime television. He played Paul Hornsby on General Hospital, a serial killer who terrorized Port Charles. Paul is also one of Tracy’s (Jane Elliott) ex-husbands and romanced Ava (Maura West).

Richard also played Chad Rollo on Another World in the 1980s and Philip Collier on Days of Our Lives in the 1990s.

Along with his daytime stints, Richard has found success in primetime. One of his most memorable roles was on Desperate Housewives as Susan’s (Teri Hatcher) ex-husband Karl Mayer. Judging Amy, Chuck, Body of Proof, One Tree Hill, and Grand Hotel are other credits Richard has under his belt.

It’s turning out to be quite a busy year for the actor. Not only has Richard Burgi landed the role of Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless, but he has a new film coming out.

Richard plays Doctor Silbermann in the action thriller Out for Vengeance, slated to be released in May. Plus, his film Final Frequency is scheduled to hit theaters this year. An official release date for the movie hasn’t been set yet.

What do you think of Richard Burgi being cast as Ashland Locke on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.