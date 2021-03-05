The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chloe helps Chelsea, and the Newman-Abbott feud is back on

Chloe proves what a loyal friend she is to Chelsea on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a little bit of history is about to return.

Although the Abbott and Newman families have had a ceasefire, the decades-long feud is about to be reignited on a whole new level. Plus, friendship is taken to the next level, and the past rears its ugly head for a couple of Genoa City residents.

Chelsea and Devon struggle with the future

After her revenge dream, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is more determined than ever to keep her recovery from Adam (Mark Grossman). When Chelsea speaks, and Adam overhears her, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is there to help her friend out of the jam.

Speaking of Adam, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) have their first marriage counseling session to see if Sharon can truly quit Adam or not.

Devon (Bryton James) is torn between his past with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and his future with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). The decision could be made for him when Amanda gets a clue about Devon’s ice storm tryst with Elena.

Will Devon fight for Amanda or Elena?

The Abbotts and Newmans wage war on each other

Adam takes Victor (Eric Braeden) up on his job offer, especially since it includes revenge against Billy (Jason Thompson). Victor’s latest business move infuriates Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who gets a warning from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The Newman family becomes even more divided as Victor pits Adam and Victoria against each other for his own purpose. It’s not a great time for the Newman clan to be on the outs as a war with the Abbott family is brewing.

Jack (Peter Bergman) throws his hat in the ring to buy Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) media company, Cyaxares. His move reignites a former long-standing feud with Victor, making them rivals once again.

The bidding war leads Ashland and his wife Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) to visit Genoa City, which spells trouble for Kyle (Michael Mealor). Summer (Hunter King) does her best to keep Kyle’s mind off his son. Kyle, though, can’t help but be curious about Harrison and will end up scrambling to cover his tracks.

Oh yes, lots of dirty little secrets and blow-up fights will be exposed thanks to Ashland’s arrival in town.

Other Y&R spoilers include Lola (Sasha Calle) stepping up to be there for Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in her time of need. Plus, Victoria catches Billy off-guard, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) plans for her future.

It’s a must-see week of the hit daytime drama full of history, friendship, and secrets.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.