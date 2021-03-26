The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy lies, Faith’s in danger, and Kyle comes clean

Nick and Sharon race to save Faith from hurting herself. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera reveal secrets and lies wreak havoc on Genoa City residents’ lives.

It’s an unpleasant time for the Newman and Abbott families as truth bombs explode. The fallout of two pivotal storylines take place, which will have fans talking for weeks to come.

Nick and Sharon scramble to save Faith

The mystery person texting Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) turns out to be her former pal Jordan (Madison Thompson). Faith confesses the truth to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Although Nikki believes she helped Faith, the Newman matriarch discovered a bottle of booze is missing after Faith leaves. Nikki immediately alerts Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case), who track Faith on her phone.

They learn Faith’s in a car, leading them to assume she’s drinking and driving. Sharon and Nick fear history is about to repeat itself as they remember what happened to Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

Faith isn’t Sharon’s only problem. Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) poisoning is front and center with Adam (Mark Grossman) suspect number one. Sharon lies for Adam as the investigation heats up.

Kyle confides in Jack

After multiple attempts, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally tells Jack (Peter Bergman) his secret connection to Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). Kyle comes clean about the affair and Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) sudden interest in him.

Jack doesn’t learn he has a grandson, though. Kyle keeps Harrison’s paternity a secret for now.

The shocking news forces Jack into protective papa mode. Ashland’s making another trip to Genoa City, and Jack will go to great lengths to keep Kyle safe.

Speaking of Jack, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) calls out Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for meddling in his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope). Phyllis has a heart change next week, but fans shouldn’t bank on it being about Jack and Sally.

Billy’s up to his old tricks

Billy (Jason Thompson) takes advantage of all the Newman family turmoil. Without consulting Lily (Christel Khalil), Billy turns to Jack for help on a new plan to destroy Adam and Victor (Eric Braeden).

It’s perfect timing since Adam is preoccupied with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Rey’s poisoning. Victor is there to help his son. The mustache faces off with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and making a vow to Chelsea.

Lily isn’t happy Billy makes another move without her. They are partners, personally and professionally. Lily puts Billy on blast for lying to her again.

The Winters family is finally reunited with Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines). Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) see aside their personal differences to get the teen settled in Genoa City. Moses also spends time with Lily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.