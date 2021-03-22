The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who poisoned Rey?

Rey’s family rallies around him as he fights for his life. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new mystery is underway in Genoa City. Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) health crisis is front and center on the CBS daytime drama kicking off a lot of tension, questions, accusations, and fear for his family.

It was pretty clear to viewers from the second Rey felt ill that he had more than the flu. Rey’s condition deteriorated thorough out the week.

A new promo video for the CBS soap opera gives fans a glimpse of what is in store for Rey and his family this week.

Rey’s family fears for his life

After Rey collapses on the floor of their home, Sharon (Sharon Case) calls 911 requesting an ambulance for her unconscious husband. At the hospital, Sharon pleads with Rey to hang on and keep fighting.

Sharon and Rey’s marriage may be on the fritz because of her devotion to Adam (Mark Grossman). However, she still loves her husband very much and doesn’t want to lose him.

Lola (Sasha Calle) is also at Rey’s bedside with a heartfelt message. She begs her older brother to get better.

Y&R previews spilled that Nick (Joshua Morrow) tries to reassure a worried Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) he will be just fine. Faith doesn’t buy it, though, because Rey remains unconscious.

Who poisoned Rey?

Nate (Sean Dominic) informs Sharon that Rey was poisoned. The shocked doctor lets Sharon know how hard it is to poison someone. A terrified Sharon looks at her very sick husband.

Spoilers for this week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless tease Sharon immediately blames Adam for Rey’s condition. Adam feels a setup coming on, especially after seeing the weird text exchange supposedly between him and Sharon.

Adam is unaware of Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) physical progress. So, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is likely to become his number one suspect for setting him up.

Fans know that is Chelsea plotting revenge against Sharon and Adam because she thinks they had an affair. Chelsea’s entire plan hasn’t been revealed yet, which brings up a couple of questions.

Did Chelsea intentionally poison Rey to set up Adam, or was Sharon the initial target and Rey’s simply an innocent bystander?

It seems like a safe bet Chelsea didn’t intend for Rey to become collateral damage in her plot. Poisoning Sharon and placing blame on Adam appears more her style.

Then again, Chelsea’s kind of off the rails these days, so anything is possible.

Rey’s life hangs in the balance, and that’s just the beginning of an OMG story fans won’t want to miss.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.