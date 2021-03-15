A new health crisis has Y&R fans worried about Rey’s future on the daytime drama. Pic credit: CBS

Thanks to a health crisis, fans are now asking if Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is leaving The Young and the Restless.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) and full of drama.

Sharon battled breast cancer, they got married, and her angsty teen daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) gave them a run for their money. Last but not least, Adam (Mark Grossman) continues to be the thorn in Sharon and Rey’s marriage.

However, all of those obstacles and tests are nothing compared to what’s ahead for Rey. The detective’s in for the fight of his life, and this time it’s got nothing to do with Adam.

Rey faces a health crisis

Rey’s condition quickly deteriorated on a recent episode of Y&R. There’s no question Rey isn’t sick with the flu. Something is seriously wrong with Sharon’s husband, and like Rey said, sometimes it gets worse before it gets better.

Rey could become a causality in Chelsea’s scheme to take down Adam and Sharon. It’s no coincidence that Rey got sick around the same time Sharon’s keepsakes have started to go missing.

A couple of fan theories have suggested that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is behind Rey’s sudden illness, but Chelsea insists her revenge plot only targets Adam and Sharon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) worries innocent people will get her because of her best friend’s plan.

Is Rey leaving The Young and the Restless?

There is some good and bad news when it comes to determining if Rey is leaving Y&R.

The good news is Jordi has not indicated he’s interested in exiting the role of Rey. Jordi has been pleased with the character and CBS soap opera since he debuted in 2018.

Plus, the talented actor is a daytime favorite, having appeared on All My Children, Days of our Lives, and Guiding Light. It seems unlikely that Y&R would let go of him and his fan following.

On the flip side, though, rumors of mass changes at The Young and the Restless have been swirling since Donny Boaz (ex-Chance) was abruptly fired. In his message to fans, Donny hinted more changes were coming to the daytime drama.

Rey and Sharon did just get married. They are also in the middle of marital struggles, so it would be out of left field to have Rey die or have some coma-like health crisis. Then again, it’s Genoa City, and anything goes.

Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) were married two seconds before he left town. Abby’s even moving forward with having a baby while her husband remains MIA.

So, is Rey leaving The Young and the Restless?

Odds are no, but fans should be prepared things might not end well for Rey amid his latest health scare.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.