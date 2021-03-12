The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria makes waves, Chelsea slips up, and preemptions

Victoria continues to prove she’s every bit as ruthless as her father. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease fewer episodes pack in a slew of confessions, confrontations, and family drama.

Yes, thanks to NCAA Basketball’s CBS coverage on Friday, March 19, Y&R will be preempted. Never fear though, the daytime drama has plans for an explosive week leading up to the day off.

More Newman family showdowns

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) inserts herself in the middle of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) latest business war. The overprotective mama puts Adam on notice.

Unlike his wife, Victor (Eric Braeden) has no problem pitting his children against each other. This time Victor makes a power play that gives Adam the upper hand.

All the Newman family drama prompts Victoria to make a major confession to Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria’s been giving off major wanting Billy back vibes.

Does Victoria finally admit her feelings for Billy, or is her confession business-related?

The revelation doesn’t sit with Lily (Christel Khalil), leading to a face-off between the two women. It’s a showdown that’s been brewing for months.

Proceed with caution

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continues to plot to destroy Adam. However, when she sends him mixed signals, Adam’s radar goes on high alert. Adam starts to sense something is off with his fianceé.

Although Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) promised to help Chelsea, she becomes concerned about the revenge plan. Chloe is convinced innocent people will be hurt by Chelsea’s latest plotting and scheming.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts Devon (Bryton James) in the hot seat after discovering a piece of Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) jewelry at the penthouse. Devon covers his tracks, but legal eagle Amanda doesn’t buy his story.

After a chat with Nate (Sean Dominic) about his split with Elena, Amanda again confronts Devon. This time, Devon admits he slept with Elena, kicking off a series of events for him, Amanda, Elena, and Nate.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) can’t escape his past no matter how hard he tries. His affair with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison continues to haunt him. The Abbott heir needs to watch his back because once Ashland (Richard Burgi) learns the truth, it will be war.

Other Genoa City tidbits include a health crisis for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that turns his and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) world upside down. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) corners Sally (Courtney Hope) for yet another heated chat.

Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) plays hardball but is it for business or personal gain?

So many exciting moments are coming up on the hit CBS daytime drama! Make sure not one is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.