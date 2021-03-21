The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam learns Chelsea’s secret and Naya asks Amanda for help

Chelsea’s days of keeping her recovery a secret are numbered. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS show reveal secrets always come out, and usually at the worst possible time.

Life in Genoa City has been full of drama the past few weeks. Sadly, there’s not a lot of smiles, laughter, and good times. Instead, the soap opera has been focused on secrets, tension, revenge, and betrayal.

Based on the Y&R preview video, more of the same will be going down on the daytime drama.

Adam catches Chelsea in the act

Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) the only person who knows the true progress Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has made in her recovery. That all changes when Adam (Mark Grossman) comes home early and discovers Chelsea moving in her chair.

Adam lurks in shock as he watches a whole new side of his fianceé. The secret was the last thing Adam expected or needs right now. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease Sharon (Sharon Case) blames Adam for Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) health crisis.

Speaking of Rey and his ailing health condition, Nick (Joshua Morrow) tries to ease Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) worries about her stepfather. but Faith doesn’t buy Nick’s words.

Amanda gets a shocking request from Naya

A desperate Naya (Ptosha Storey) pays Amanda (Mishael Morgan) an unexpected visit. Once again, it’s not the reunion Amanda hopes to have with her birth mother.

Naya and her family need Amanda’s help. However, after the lukewarm reception Amanda received from Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose), will Amanda be willing to get involved with the family drama?

Amanda could definitely use the distraction following her break up with Devon (Bryton James), thanks to his cheating with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) more than once. Each time she meets with Naya, though, it leaves Amanda more heartbroken.

Mother and daughter relationships can be complicated. No one knows that better than Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Summer (Hunter King).

It’s one reason Phyllis can tell when her daughter is keeping a secret. Phyllis demands to know what Summer is keeping from her.

Summer’s worried about Kyle (Michael Mealor) now that he believes Harrison Locke is his son. Lately, she’s been questioning if Kyle’s even the father of Tara’s (Elizabeth Leiner) son, but is Summer ready to share all those details with her mom?

There are so many questions to be answered on upcoming episodes of Y&R. Be sure to tune in daily so not a single exciting moment is missed.

Programming alert: The Young and the Restless will be preempted on Monday, March 22, due to CBS Sports coverage of NCAA Basketball.

