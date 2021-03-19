The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon fears for Rey, Jack pushes back and Phyllis meddles

Sharon focuses all of her energy on helping Rey as his condition gets worse. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease another short week jam-packed full of drama in Genoa City.

March Madness preempts Y&R on Monday, March 22, due to CBS Sports coverage of NCAA Basketball. It should be the last time the daytime drama is preempted for the tournament.

One less episode won’t impact all the juicy entertainment going down on the CBS show.

Rey’s condition worries his loved ones

Sharon (Sharon Case) sits vigilantly at Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) bedside. Rey’s condition quickly declines, making his loved ones fear the worst.

A perplexed Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) put their personal differences aside to figure out what’s wrong with Rey. Working in close quarters will be challenging for the former couple.

While her husband fights for his life, Sharon accuses Adam (Mark Grossman) of making Rey sick. Sharon’s accusations make Adam realize he’s being set up.

Adam immediately points the finger at Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who hasn’t made her dislike for Adam over the years very clear.

Fans suspect Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) poisoned Rey but that Sharon was the target. Whatever Chelsea’s plotting, she better hurry because Adam catches on that she’s been lying to him by the end of the week.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) lends a shoulder for Sharon to lean on in her time of need. However, when Nick shares his unsolicited advice, Sharon’s not thrilled with her ex-husband.

Jack and Phyllis want answers

After weeks of watching Kyle (Michael Mealor) struggle, Jack (Peter Bergman) presses his son for answers. Kyle isn’t Jack’s only problem either.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continues to warn him about getting too close to Sally (Courtney Hope). Jack bluntly tells Phyllis to back off, and he won’t be the only one warning Phyllis to stop meddling.

Worried about Kyle, Summer (Hunter King) does some digging into Harrison Lock’s paternity. It doesn’t take Phyllis long to realize something’s off with her daughter. Summer wants her mother to butt out too.

The only person that appears to be open to Phyllis’s advice is Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who finds comfort after listening to Phyllis’s words.

Expect the unexpected in Genoa City

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) move into the Chancellor Mansion to be close to Abby (Melissa Ordway) during the surrogacy process.

In an attempt to get Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) mind off Billy (Jason Thompson), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) plays matchmaker. The question is, who does Nikki deem good enough for her daughter?

After making a mess of his love life, Devon (Bryton James) reaches out to Abby for advice. Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) learns troubling news about Naya (Ptosha Storey) and her family.

There it is, Y&R fan, another week full of must-see episodes.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.