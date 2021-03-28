The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chloe loses it on Chelsea and Nikki shares troubling news with Sharon

Nikki and Sharon’s concern about Faith causes tension. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show reveal tense conversations and bad choices are the name of the game.

Viewers are in store for some infuriating and dangerous situations to play out with the good people of Genoa City. Innocent people suffer because of revenge plans and the consequences are disasterious for the Newman family.

Chloe’s not happy with Chelsea

It didn’t take long for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to realize Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) poisoned Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). After all, Adam (Mark Grossman) did accuse Chloe of framing him for the crime.

When Chloe agreed to help her bestie, she didn’t sign up for poisoning a cop who didn’t deserve it. Chloe blasts Chelsea for taking such a drastic measure to hurt an innocent man.

Plus, now Chloe is an accessory to a major crime, which doesn’t sit well with her. Chelsea shrugs off Chloe’s anger and has no remorse for her actions.

Nikki warns Sharon about Faith

Fans watched as an upset Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) took a bottle of alcohol from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) bar.

Nikki realizes a bottle is missing and that Faith had to be the one to take it. She heads to break the disturbing news to Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Sharon rages at Nikki for allowing Faith to take a bottle of booze from the ranch. It turns out alcohol isn’t the only thing that Faith stole.

The Y&R preview video shows an upset Faith driving a truck. Since Faith doesn’t have a car or a driver’s license, it’s safe to say the teen stole it from the ranch too.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Nick and Sharon use the GPS on Faith’s phone to track her. They discover their daughter is in a moving vehicle, putting them both in panic mode immediately.

Remember Sharon and Nick already lost Cassie (Camryn Grimes) as a teen to a car accident. Cassie wasn’t the drunk one, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) was, but she was the one driving and crashed the car.

Nick and Sharon race to find Faith before she hurts herself or someone else. The fear of history repeating itself will overcome the parents.

Y&R fans know Faith driving upset and possibly drunk isn’t going to end well. However, it’s unlikely the writers will kill another child of Sharon and Nick’s.

Then again, it’s a soap opera, and anything can happen, especially in Genoa City. Whatever happens, fans for sure don’t want to miss it all play out on the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.