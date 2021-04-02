The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashland confronts Kyle, Sharon meets Adam, and Nick shocker

Hot on the heels of Faith’s accident, Nick faces another dilemma. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease tense conversations, shocking discoveries, and secret rendezvous take over Genoa City.

Oh yes, drama and conflict are the name of the game on Y&R. However, it’s not all craziness.

New guy in town, Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines), puts a smile on Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) face. Plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has baby news for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James).

Ashland puts Kyle in the hot seat

The time has come for Ashland (Richard Burgi) to have a sit-down with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Ashland point-blank asks Kyle if he slept with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).

Jack (Peter Bergman) goes to great lengths to keep Kyle from feeling Ashland’s monstrous wrath. The Abbott men conspire to deal with Ashland after Kyle’s tense interaction and putting a devious plan in motion.

Since Ashland’s back in town, Billy (Jason Thompson) wastes no time trying to persuade Ashland to rethink selling Cyaxares to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman). It just might work, too, because later in the week, Victor retaliates against Billy boy.

Victor isn’t Billy’s only problem. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Lily (Christel Khalil) continue to butt heads. Lily once again gives Victoria a reality check adding more fuel to the fire of this feud.

Sharon and Adam’s secret rendezvous

As a thank you for saving Faith, Sharon (Sharon Case) agrees to meet with Adam. Sharon is stunned to hear Adam’s theory that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) poisoned Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and set him up.

Although skeptical at first, Sharon ends up convinced Adam is not behind the crime. Adam reveals his plan to prove his innocence, but it’s extreme.

Will Sharon put her marriage on the line to help Adam again?

Speaking of Chelsea, she celebrates her victory of framing Adam. Little does she know, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is stopping by for a visit. Nick is shocked at what he witnesses at Adam’s penthouse.

That’s not all Nick faces either. He’s once again on the receiving end of a warning from his lady love Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gets a surprise visit from her grandpa Sutton (Jack Landron). Their first encounter is far from a warm and fuzzy family reunion. Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) delivers bad news to Jack regarding Jabot.

It’s another exciting week of the CBS soap opera that will keep fans anxiously waiting for each new episode.

