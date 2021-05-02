The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Adam die?

Adam is injured during a tornado on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that May sweeps is starting off with a bang.

After speculation about what would happen to Faith (Reylynn Caster), viewers were correct about the link to Adam (Mark Grossman) and his ability to help her. The bigger question now is — will he even get that opportunity?

A tornado is coming, and the damage it leaves in its path may disrupt more lives than anyone ever could have imagined. Genoa City may never be the same.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Nick hunts down Adam

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Nick (Joshua Morrow) learned about the seriousness of Faith’s condition. She will likely need a kidney transplant.

Nate (Sean Dominic) instructed Nick to have family tested in order to jump straight to a donor as the list for a recipient could be as long as five years or more. Now, it looks like Adam may be the young girl’s only hope.

Adam has been hiding out while trying to clear his name in the Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) poisoning case. When Nick finds him, he is skeptical, holding a crowbar as his brother explains that Faith needs him.

Is Adam going to survive the tornado and roof collapse?

As the tornado swirls around them, Adam warns Nick of the dangers of going outside. In a split second, Nick screams to Adam about the roof, and The Young and the Restless preview video pans out to a pile of rubble on top of Adam.

The question remains whether Adam will survive the incident and help Faith before it is too late. This is likely just part of the intense drama that is planned for May sweeps. The writers have been teasing big things coming, and speculation has been amped up that Adam could be Faith’s father, though that is currently only a fan theory.

Everything has come crashing down for Adam over the last several weeks, and now, he is injured. He will need medical attention, which draws him out of hiding. Will Victor (Eric Braeden) be able to clear his son’s name so that the town will get off his back? He will be working overtime this week to ensure that happens.

Regarding Adam leaving The Young and the Restless, that is unlikely. He is just getting his footing back, and with the show recasting Faith with Reylynn, there is too much to work with now.

Be sure to tune in all week so you don’t miss a moment of the juicy drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.