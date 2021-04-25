The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy apologizes to Lily with three little words

Lily needs to hear three little words before she can forgive Billy for. his latest actions. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS show reveal it’s time for one fan-favorite to put his tail between his legs and admit his wrongdoing.

Thanks to the new preview video dropped by CBS, one woman gushes after hearing a specific sentiment from her man. It’s a touching moment but will leave fans wondering what trouble lies ahead for the couple.

Billy apologizes to Lily

A special night that Lily (Christel Khalil) planned for Billy (Jason Thompson) at Society hit a snag thanks to his selfish actions. Fans watched as Billy kept Lily waiting to join Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at the ranch to watch her berate Victor (Eric Braeden).

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Y&R preview video features Lily showing up unexpectedly at Billy’s hotel room, looking for him to say three little words to her. No, the words are not “I love you.”

Billy wastes no time telling his lady exactly what she wants to hear. He admits he was wrong, which is music to Lily’s ears.

She gushes over his admission, but Billy has another surprise in store for her. The Abbott man admits she was right.

Lily lets Billy know his admission is hot. Their playful banter means there isn’t trouble in paradise, but what led to Billy having to admit say he was wrong?

What did Billy do wrong?

Everyone but Billy seems to realize that Victoria wants more than to co-parent with him. Victoria has been playing him like a fiddle for months and wants him back. Lily and Victoria have had a couple of exchanges regarding Victoria’s intentions with Billy.

It is such a Newman move to go after someone who is taken. Yes, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victoria have more in common than they think.

There is a good chance the reason Billy apologizes to Lily has everything to do with him blowing off their date to watch Victor squirm. Then again, it could also have to do with Billy’s recent actions regarding Cyraxes.

Whatever the reason, one thing is crystal clear to fans, Billy is devoted to Lily. These two seem blissfully happy together, which can only mean one thing.

Lily and Billy will soon face more obstacles. Happy couples don’t last too long in the soap opera world.

Look at Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case). They haven’t even been married six months, and he is already moving out.

Why do you think causes Billy to admit he was wrong? Do you think Billy and Lily are endgames?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.