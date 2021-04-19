The Young and the Restless spoilers: Rey confides in Lola and Sharon fears her marriage is over

Sharon struggles to face the truth that it’s really over with Rey. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS daytime drama indicate it’s the end of the road for one newly married couple.

Love is not winning out in Genoa City these days. Drama has taken over, and couples are in jeopardy of parting ways forever. At the top of the list of couples on the brink are Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

Fans watched them fall in love again as she battled cancer last year. Rey stood by her side the entire time. They had a magical New Year’s Eve wedding, but it looks like time is up for the newlyweds.

This week, Rey makes a decision that once again puts him and Sharon at a crossroads.

Lola comforts Rey

The Rosales siblings continue to prove that when the chips are down, they have each other. Rey stops by Society to fill Lola (Sasha Calle) in on the latest happenings in his marriage to Sharon.

In a new Y&R preview video, Lola is stunned to learn the extent of Rey and Sharon’s problems. Lola asks her brother if Rey is really ready to give up on his marriage.

Although Rey looks like he is pondering her question, fans know the detective has made up his mind. Sharon has betrayed him one time too many with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Sharon fears the worst

Actions have consequences, and Sharon is learning hers will cost her dearly. When Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stops by to check in on Faith (Reylynn Caster), Sharon informs her daughter that she thinks she has lost Rey forever.

Sharon’s fears are confirmed as Rey announces he can’t stay there anymore. She questions if he is leaving forever, but Rey can’t answer her. He only responds by saying he can’t be there anymore and walks away.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that along with facing the truth about his marriage to Sharon, Rey also sets a plan in motion to bring Adam out of hiding. Rey uses Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) while testing her at the same time.

Perhaps once Adam is caught and Rey learns the truth, he and Sharon can rebuild their relationship. Right now, though, the newlyweds have hit a rough patch that has forced him to end things.

Sharon and Rey aren’t the only couple facing trouble. Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are put to the test when Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) shows up in town.

Are you rooting for Sharon and Rey, or do you think they should call it quits?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.