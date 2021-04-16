The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack and Ashland clash, Summer worries, and Rey sets a trap

Jack pulls out the big guns when Ashland makes Jabot a target. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease lies, showdowns, and an unexpected medical crisis are the name of the game in Genoa City.

It will be another explosive week on the daytime drama as several storylines are taken to the next level. Fans will be left wondering what comes next as the CBS show throws a few curveballs viewers never saw coming.

Jack and Victor take on Ashland

Thanks to Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) latest moves, he has created enemies out of Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Both men face off with Ashland with disastrous results.

Jabot has become a target, and Jack blames Ashland. Jack corners Ashland for a talk, but it doesn’t end well for the Abbott heir. It’s clear to Jack he must find a solution to Jabot’s struggles.

After fighting with Jack, Ashland finds himself in Victor’s line of fire. Victor pushes Ashland to reconsider selling Cyaxares to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Newman Enterprises. Ashland loses it and calls off the deal before experiencing heart attack like symptoms.

Summer feels threatened

Ashland’s medical crisis brings Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) back to town, with little Harrison in tow. Summer (Hunter King) worries Tara will pull Kyle (Michael Mealor) further into her web of lies.

As Kyle prepares to confess to Jack, Summer issues a stern warning to Tara. Summer’s not about to let her fiancé become another victim of Ashland’s evil revenge plans.

Rey uses Chelsea to trick Adam

Although Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) thinks she has the upper hand with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), the cop isn’t fooled. Adam (Mark Grossman) is still on the run, and Rey puts a plan in motion to trap him with a little help from Chelsea.

Rey takes a page out of Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) playbook and suggests Chelsea use Connor (Judah Mackey) to lure Adam out of hiding. The plan is to let Adam think Connor is in danger without ever bringing the child into the mix.

Little does Chelsea know Rey is watching her every move. Rey will test Chelsea in ways she never expected.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is still reeling from Rey ending their marriage. All hope of reconciliation is lost when Rey moves out of the house, even as Sharon begs him not to leave.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Lola (Sasha Calle) plays matchmaker with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has a pregnancy reality check, while Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) argue over their little brother Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines).

Plus, Billy (Jason Thompson) gains a business advantage for ChanceComm, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) worries she is in over her head with Sutton’s (Jack Landron) after she is threatened again.

Yes, Y&R fans, it’s a week full of surprises on the hit soap opera, so don’t miss a moment of the juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.