The Young and the Restless: Is Chelsea leaving Y&R?

The Young and the Restless fans are wondering if Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is leaving the CBS daytime drama for a couple of reasons.

One reason is Chelsea’s revenge plot to take down Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) is heating up. The other reason is that Melissa recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Katrosar.

Those two things have fans questioning if Chelsea’s days in Genoa City are numbered. There’s some good and bad news when it comes to answering that question.

Is Chelsea leaving Y&R?

Chelsea will be leaving town for a little while so that Melissa can take maternity leave. The CBS soap opera is keeping details of the exit under wraps for storyline purposes.

There is an excellent chance that the writers will use Chelsea poisoning Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to explain the character being off-screen. It sounds simple, right. Chelsea finally gets busted for her actions.

Remember, though, in the soap opera world, and nothing is ever a simple as fans think. Fans should expect several twists and turns before the story ends.

The writers could also choose to go an entirely different route to keep Chelsea off the canvas for a few months.

Will Melissa Claire Egan return to The Young and the Restless after maternity leave?

Yes, Melissa and Chelsea will be MIA for a while after the actress welcomes her son. However, Melissa has reassured fans she has no intention of permanently leaving The Young and the Restless.

On a recent Instagram post showing off her growing up, one fan asked Melissa if she was leaving Y&R for good once her baby was born. The actress replied, “I’ll be back! Just gone for a few weeks.”

Melissa revealed her baby boy is due in August, which means Chelsea isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Fans should continue to enjoy Chelsea’s scheming and manipulating with the help of her good pal Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson)

The All My Children alum did admit that right now, she has no idea how her alter ego will be written out for her maternity leave. She joked that perhaps Chelsea would get kidnapped again by Stryker, who as fans know was played by Melissa’s husband, Matt.

Chelsea is leaving Y&R, but only for a short time so Melissa can take maternity leave. It’s great news but also brings up some questions about what’s next for the character.

How does Chelsea come back for her revenge plot? Who will be her new love interest now that she’s finally done with Adam?

Only time will tell!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.