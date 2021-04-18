The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer catches Kyle with Tara and Victor watches angry Ashland collapse

Ashland has heart attack like symptoms after fighting with Victor. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal life in Genoa City is anything but happy as a couple of residents are forced to face their fears.

CBS has given fans a glimpse at what’s coming up on several episodes of the show, and it’s going to be filled with twists fans never saw coming. The drama on the hit soap opera continues to explode as the writers set up May sweeps, which is only a couple of weeks away.

The Locke family shakes things up

From the moment Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) were introduced, fans knew they would stir up trouble in Genoa City. They each have a lasting impact during their latest visit to town.

Summer (Hunter King) is shocked to walk into her hotel room and find Kyle (Michael Mealor) talking with Tara. The last thing Summer expected was to see Kyle with his ex and baby mama. She point-blank asks them what’s going on as Tara and Kyle share a concerned look.

There’s a good chance that Kyle and Tara are talking about Ashland’s suspicion of them or perhaps his medical crisis.

An angry Ashland loses it on Victor at the ranch. Ashland chugs a glass of booze and declares his company is no longer on the market.

The Newman family drama is too much for him. Ashland gets up to walk out on Victor when he suddenly experiences chest pain and collapses while Victor stares at him.

Y&R spoilers tease Ashland faces a medical crisis that will likely impact his and Tara’s stay in town. There’s speculation the situation will finally bring Kyle face to face with his son Harrison leading Kyle to inform Jack (Peter Bergman) about his secret son.

It’s over for Rey and Sharon

Last week, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) informed Sharon (Sharon Case) he was done with their marriage. Sharon has betrayed him one time too many with Adam (Mark Grossman), leaving Rey with no choice but to call it quits.

The Young and the Restless preview video features Sharon questioning Rey about his need to move out of the house suddenly. Rey initially said he would stick around to help Faith (Reylynn Caster) through her recent trauma.

It turns out Rey changed his mind. Rey lets Sharon know he can’t stay there. Sharon wants to know if he’s moving out forever, but Rey can’t answer that right now.

As always, Y&R is keeping fans on their toes will twists, turns, and OMG moments.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.