The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Faith collapses, the hunt for Adam, and Sally makes a move

Sally isn’t ready to give up on her romance with Jack just yet. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease its more of the same in Genoa City.

There’s only one more week until May sweeps, which means the hit daytime drama is setting the stage for several storylines to explode. It’s about time, too, as a couple of storylines are in desperate need of an ending or a shocking twist.

All about Adam

For weeks now, the search for Adam (Mark Grossman) has been Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) number one priority. Rey gets a win and convinces Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to set a trap for Adam.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The police detective also investigates Chelsea and her best pal Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Rey questions Chloe to learn just how much she knew regarding Chelsea’s recovery.

Although Sharon (Sharon Case) insists she wants to save her marriage to Rey, she once again lies to him. It’s a safe bet Sharon’s lie has everything to do with Adam.

Victor (Eric Braeden) discovers a clue that leads him to determine where Adam is hiding. Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) covers for Victor when he’s backed into a corner.

The question is, why is she covering for Victor? Does it have to do with Adam, or Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) heart attack?

Trouble for Faith and Amanda

Just as Faith (Reylynn Caster) starts to turn her life around, she faces another obstacle. The teen is rushed to the hospital after collapsing.

Sharon and Nick (Joshua Morrow) learn their daughter’s medical crisis is dire. Nick goes to great lengths to make sure Faith survives her latest health issue.

Despite several warnings, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) moves forward with Sutton’s (Jack Landron) case. Amanda uncovers some startling information regarding her grandfather.

The shady information causes her to question if Sutton is telling her the truth or not. Devon (Bryton James) makes a promise to help Amanda find out the truth if that’s what she wants.

Sally won’t give up on Jack

Jack (Peter Bergman) is doing his best to move on from Sally (Courtney Hope). She isn’t giving up hope of a reunion, though.

The fiery redhead makes a grand gesture to help sway Jack into giving their romance a second chance. After all the drama surrounding Jabot, Jack could use a fun, romantic date in his life.

Will Jack give into Sally’s charms or stand his ground?

While Sally is pursuing Jack, Kyle (Michael Mealor) connects the dots involving Jabot’s sudden crisis. Yes, what Kyle learns has everything to do with Ashland’s revenge plan.

It’s going to be one exciting week in Genoa City with several jaw-dropping moments leading into May sweeps.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.