The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Faith’s in crisis, Chelsea plots, and Victor is angry

Nick is going to do whatever it takes for Faith on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week promise more intense drama on the horizon as a medical crisis calls for desperate measures, and plotting is the name of the game for one scorned lover.

Things in Genoa City will kick into high gear as May sweeps blow into town. There is a lot planned for May, and with that being said, let’s see where the beginning of the month takes viewers.

Faith’s medical crisis calls for desperate measures

Nick (Joshua Morrow) learned about the seriousness of his daughter’s condition this week on The Young and the Restless. Nate (Sean Dominic) let him know that a kidney transplant is likely the course of action for Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) health crisis.

The doting dad wants to be prepared, so look for him to get tested and ask those closest to him to do the same. It isn’t likely that he or Sharon (Sharon Case) are matches for the teen girl, but theories are circulating that Adam (Mark Grossman) will swoop in to save Faith once again.

Look for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to show up for Sharon after learning about the latest development with Faith. Will this be their ticket to reconciliation, or is he just showing support for the woman he loves without any strings attached?

Chelsea plots

Not one to back down, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will hear from Victor (Eric Braeden) next week. He wants to ensure his son’s name is cleared where the poisoning case is concerned, but don’t expect Chelsea to jump at the orders he barks at her. While Victor may be intimidating, he isn’t going to do enough to rattle her — yet.

She should be a little concerned, though. Victor is going to put pressure on Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to clear Adam’s name. It is important to him, especially now that he’s learned about Faith.

Abby falls apart

Next week, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is going to need all the comfort she can get. Nina (Tricia Cast) staying in town will help her through some of the emotions she will feel as the surrogacy moves forward without Chance (formerly Donny Boaz).

Speculation is that the Chance recast will pop up sometime during May sweeps, and if that’s the case, it looks like he will be right on time to be there for his wife.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.