Will there be a Below Deck Med Season 9 reunion? That’s the question on Below Deck Med fans’ minds as the season winds down.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in the season before Captain Sandy Yawn and the Mustique crew say goodbye.

Thanks to the return of fan-favorite Aesha Scott as a chief stew, it’s been an interesting season,

The boatmance of Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron has also given viewers something fun to focus on.

Things haven’t been all rosy because of Joe Bradley playing Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

Those are just two reasons why Below Deck Med fans deserve a reunion, but will it happen?

The odds are slim that fans will get a Below Deck Med Season 9 reunion, even a virtual one. The biggest reason, of course, is because the Below Deck reunions are becoming pretty much non-existent.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was the last to have a reunion. Before that, it was Below Deck Med Season 7, which was lackluster (at best) since Natasha Webb wasn’t there to face the consequences of her actions.

The OG Below Deck hasn’t held a reunion since Season 9, and Below Deck Down Under has never had one.

Andy Cohen, who hosts the reunions, hasn’t asked for fan questions for the reunion either, which is a sure sign it’s not happening. Scheduling seems to be the scapegoat for why Bravo has canceled Below Deck reunions, but most of the time, a legitimate reason isn’t given.

This means that Below Deck Med fans shouldn’t be expecting a reunion.

In fact, these days, Below Deck reunions aren’t even addressed by the cast or the network.

Did the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show replace the reunion?

This season, the Below Deck Med After Show was brought back after being MIA since Season 6.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain joined the crew to dish about the good, bad, and ugly from each episode.

It was a surprise to see the After Show return, which now has some fans buzzing that the show was an attempt to give something to fans instead of a reunion show.

The After Show does give some good tea, like, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha Scott, hitting back at Johnathan Shillingford over their dessert drama.

Do you want a Below Deck Med reunion?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.