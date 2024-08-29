Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott hits back at Johnathan Shillingford, praises Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Aesha Scott isn’t here for Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford not bringing his A-game on Below Deck Med.

The most recent episode featured Aesha calling out Jono’s lackluster dessert to him and Captain Sandy Yawn.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jono clapped back at Aesha during the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show.

Two can play that game, and now Aesha has blasted the chef for his response to the primary charter guest’s feedback.

The chief stew has also praised her former Below Deck Down Under costar in the process.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kate Chastain chimed in, too, as yacht chefs became one hot topic as the recent Below Deck Med episode was discussed.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott hits back at Johnathan Shillingford

Aesha admitted during the After Show that she was taken aback by Jono trying to defend having a cookie as an anniversary dessert on a super yacht.

“What was even more disturbing was when I came back to the galley, and I took it back to him. I was like, ‘But it’s a cookie on their anniversary.’ And he said, ‘But it’s delicious,’” she expressed.

This prompted Kate and Aesha to chat about how to deal with chefs. The most sensitive relationship in the yachting industry is between the gallery and the interior.

“As soon as you become chief stew, it like it all changes, and you’re the one who the daggers are pointed towards,” she said. “When I was first faced with that, I was so flabbergasted.”

Aesha and Kate began discussing the challenging chefs Aesha has dealt with in the Below Deck franchise, like Chef Ryan McKeown and Chef Tom Checketts.

It wasn’t all complaining, though, as Aesha took time to shout out to her pal, Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

Aesha Scott gushes over Below Deck Down Under co-star

“Then I landed with the most sweet angel ever,” Aesha spilled, before Kate named Tzarina.

The chef was the first chef Aesha could ever have an adult conversation with, which led them to have excellent communication on the show. There was no fighting or yelling, just talking.

As Aesha pointed out, Tzarina did something extra special for her daily.

“Every single night. I would go into my cabin, she’d turn my bedside light on, she folded back my bed, and she’d laid out my pajamas for me,” Aesha exclaimed.

Below Deck Down Under fans know that Aesha and Tzarina shared a cabin, so the chef’s actions made Aesha feel happy after a long day and missing home.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med is winding down, and up until this point, Aesha and Jono have had a good relationship, even though she did crap all over his sponge cake dessert. Their After Show remarks, though, certainly have tension behind them.

In other Below Deck Med news, the interior has a new crew member; you can read all about her here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.