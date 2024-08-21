Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley and Bri Muller reveal what happened during their bathroom hook-up

Below Deck Med fans are used to seeing some interesting push-the-limit hook-ups between crew members.

However, the bathroom hook-up between Joe Bradley and Bri Muller was one for the books.

It wasn’t that they got busy in a stall but how Joe spoke to her.

Plus, Bri had just apologized to Elena “Ellie” Dubaich for their clashing over Joe.

Cameras focused on the door as audio captured what the two were saying, and it has only raised more questions from Below Deck Med viewers.

The Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show has given viewers insight into various situations, with the crew members speaking their peace.

Bri and Joe did just that in regards to their after-dinner delight

What happened between Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley and Bri Muller in the bathroom?

“I went to the bathroom, and then Joe happened to be the one standing outside when I opened the door,” Bri explained to Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford on the After Show.

Bri added, “And then I low-key didn’t want the cameras to see us, so I was like ‘Come, come, come,’ thinking that the cameras weren’t there, but they’re f***ing everywhere all the time.”

In a separate interview with his fellow deckhand Nathan Gallagher, Joe clarified that he didn’t follow Bri to the bathroom. Joe had no intention of getting it on with Bri or anything other than simply using the restroom.

Bri shed light on how they ended up hooking up, claiming they just had a moment of looking into each other’s eyes, and it was on. Joe admitted he was “drawn in” by Bri then.

Jono asked Bri what really happened inside the stall. When Bri said it was just kissing, Jono threw her under the bus, saying she had told him before it was more than smooching.

“It was just kissing,” Bri spat back, but honestly, we believe Jono, who claims she told him they had sex.

Ellie doubled down on what Jono claimed, saying Bri also told her she and Joe did more than make out. It sounds like Bri is trying to backtrack and Joe is too.

The deckhand insisted sometimes “hands were flowing,” but that was it other than kissing. We need a reunion to get this story straight for sure.

Here’s how Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich impacted Bri Muller hooking up with Joe Bradley in the bathroom

Less than two hours before her kissing Joe in the bathroom, Bri had apologized to Ellie for all the drama with them thanks to Joe. Bri said what all Below Deck Med fans know, which is that Joe is using both of them.

Even though Bri went on to make out with Joe, she admitted in the After-Show that her guilt made her pump the brakes.

“My guilt was boiling up a little bit because I was like, ‘What the f**k am I doing?’ and then at a point when Joe and I were kissing, I was like, ‘This needs to stop,'” Bri stated.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 9. Thanks to the mid-season trailer, we saw Joe’s behavior only gets worse when a new stew joins the crew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe has been dragged for his actions, and that likely won’t stop anytime soon.

Do you believe Bri and Joe only kissed?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.