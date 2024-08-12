Believe it or not, the end is near for Below Deck Med Season 9 and the Mustique crew.

Season 9 has been a vast difference from Season 8 and the change hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The return of Aesha Scott as chief stew has added a new vibe desperately needed for the show.

Captain Sandy Yawn even has a different aura about her but that could also have to do with her personal life.

Despite the vibe change, Season 8 and Season 9 airing so close together have fans ready for a different installment in the Below Deck franchise.

Now, as the season barrels right along, the finale will be here before we know it.

When is the Below Deck Med Season 9 finale?

This week, the Mustique crew welcomes their sixth group of charter guests. Thanks to Below Deck Med spoilers we know it’s a short charter, meaning likely only one day instead of two.

Below Deck Med seasons tend to have eight or nine charters, so we are definitely nearing the end. Plus, in the mid-season trailer, it was revealed that only seven episodes were left in Season 9 of the hit yachting show

Based on the number of charters and the episode count, Below Deck Med Season 9 finale will air on Monday, September 23.

That means we have just a little over a handful of episodes left, including the one where Captain Sandy proposes to her new wife Leah Shafter.

With the finale in sight, fans are beginning to wonder about a Below Deck Med reunion. There has been nothing on that front so far.

At this point, not having a Below Deck reunion has become the norm, making the odds of a Below Deck Med Season 9 reunion slim.

