Below Deck Med charter guest Mahisha Dellinger sets the record straight amid backlash

Below Deck Med charter guest Mahisha Dellinger has spoken out after receiving a slew of backlash after her episode hit Bravo airwaves.

Mahisha and her friend Neysla Paltsev got dragged by Below Deck Med fans for their behavior on the hit-yachting show.

Mahisha has now come out to address the charter, her actions, the crew, and more.

The top of the list, though, was Mahisha revealing her daughter has gotten death threats from the haters amid the backlash, which is so not cool. On her daughter’s birthday, the trolls took to her Instagram to unleash about Mahisha.

Taking to Instagram in a live video, Mahisha admitted she was going live to tell her story and give the trolls a place to ask her questions.

“All these people chiming in on my page and are going to my kids’ pages and stuff can like come join here and say whatever they got to say,” Mahisha began.

That’s right; she was ready to speak her peace to the haters, set the record straight, and stop all the negativity.

Below Deck Med charter guest Mahisha Dellinger addresses ‘regrettable moments’

Mahisha admitted that she went on Below Deck Med because she thought it was a reality TV show focused on the crew, not the guests. She sold her friends on the show, saying they wouldn’t be a focus.

For those who don’t know Mahisha —a majority of us — she isn’t the person who speaks down to people. She made that clear before admitting she was not at a healthy place with alcohol when filming Below Deck Med, and it caused her not to be at her best.

“I had some regrettable moments. I had regrettable moments on TV,” she said before adding, “The regrettable moment I have was actually not remembering some of the stuff that happened.”

The Below Deck Med guest takes full responsibility for her drinking and not being aware of things going on around her during the trip. That being said, Mahisha does recall her trip being an absolute blast and having a great time with her friends.

Mahisha Dellinger sets the record straight on Below Deck Med drama

Below Deck Med fans know Mahisha had a couple of cringe-worthy moments.

One of those moments was when Mahisha asked for the “eye sore” couches to be moved. Mahisha didn’t think Aesha Scott and Bri Muller would be the ones to move them.

When it came to asking Aesha to get her cocktail, a few steps away, Mahisha called out editing because she wasn’t talking to the chief stew.

“I wasn’t talking to Aesha, but you sliced it, and you don’t even hear the thank you after,” she spilled.

She addressed the caviar incident with Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford, clarifying it wasn’t a dig at him.

The comment about it tasting like a “washcloth” was simply an observation they made to the chef.

There was also plenty of fun that Below Deck Med viewers didn’t get to see play out. Mahisha reiterated that the group had a great time and that the crew was amazing. She sang the praises of all the crew members, even though Captain Sandy Yawn had to defend her team on-screen.

No, Mahisha didn’t address her friend Neysla Paltsev and her exchange with Aesha. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Neysla has apologized for her actions.

Below Deck Med charter guest Mahisha Dellinger has even more to say about her character guest, and you can hear what she has to say in the above video clip. It’s definitely worth a listen.

What do you think of Mahisha’s side of the Below Deck Med story?

