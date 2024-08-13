Below Deck Med charter guests dragged over ‘trashy’ and ‘classless’ behavior

The Below Deck franchise is no stranger to having obnoxious, degrading, rude, and demanding charter guests on their shows.

However, Below Deck Med Season 9 has taken the cake with two women that are in the running for worst charter guests ever.

Mahisha Dellinger was the primary, who immediately demanded Chief Stew Aesha Scott move couches out of her view.

Things went from bad to worse at dinner when guest Neylsa Paltev tried to school Aesha in silverware etiquette over a butter knife.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha schooled the rude guest, which only heightened the situation on the show.

The women complained about everything, including not getting proper services and having sandwiches for late-night snacks.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, taking aim at these guests for their awful behavior.

Below Deck Med charter guests dragged over ‘trashy’ behavior

“Aesha calling out the trashy and pretentious guest who is raving about her dining etiquette but couldn’t tell a fish knife from a butter knife. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” read on X.

Aesha calling out the trashy and pretentious guest who is raving about her dining etiquette but couldn't tell a fish knife from a butter knife. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/gTBRSjwtuq — Mario (@MarioTravels) August 13, 2024

Neylsa’s VHS etiquette tapes from her mother were also mentioned.

I've never watched an etiquette vhs but I do own butter knives and they do not look like that #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/Q7rHk8nhnT — elizabeth (@bibishoff) August 13, 2024

Oh yes, several people were coming for Neylsa and her behavior, especially after she told Aesha her “caviar service sucked.”

"She's gonna school me"

Then she tells the stew her caviar service sucked.

This is the biggest cvnt ever presented on #BelowDeckMed

NAME THIS TOAD!! pic.twitter.com/OUtyAItUmc — I'm42 (@TheCraigles60) August 12, 2024

“When you’re an a**hole and the captain asks you to stop being one,” said an X with a picture of Neylsa being over Captain Sandy Yawn telling them a story about how to treat the crew.

#Belowdeckmed When you’re an asshole and the captain asks you to stop being one pic.twitter.com/Ka2LiEQWQD — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) August 13, 2024

Neylsa didn’t win any fans on the show with her behavior and the haters were coming for her behavior.

You can dress up TRASH all you want.



But it's still TRASH!!



You can take the Hoe out the trailer park.



But you can NEVER take the trailer park out of the Hoe 🤷‍♂️😜🤣🤣#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/TmxgiX4b0D — JK (@Paul_O_Tix) August 13, 2024

It wasn’t such Neylsa would got dragged the group as a whole and Mahisha were also put on blast.

More Below Deck Med fans call out ‘classless’ charter guests

After dissing sandwiches and giving Aesha attitude, Mahisha fell down the steps while going to her cabin and one X user called it karma.

Mahisha asking to have the couches moved was also called out.

The primary asked them to move the couch…..I hate people like that. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/ppjJ3uNi22 — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) August 13, 2024

“Apparently, instead of guests, they accidentally pick up trash and brought that to the boat! These classless morons know they’re on camera right? #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” wrote one X user.

Apparently, instead of guests, they accidentally pick up trash and brought that to the boat! These classless morons know they’re on camera right? #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/T3tvcme2SF — Heather (@heathrp123) August 13, 2024

The group, being classless, was called out more once than once over on X.

Guests are rude, phony, no-manners, classless CUNextTuesdays who don't understand the first thing about refinement, which is that warmth and kindness are the coins of the realm #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/9Ge37yd8Yp — Lisa J (@LisaJrealityTV) August 13, 2024

Another X user referred to the group as “embarrassing” and hoped the guests would learn a lesson about being decent people after watching themselves and all the backlash they deserve.

This is so embarrassing for these guests, what a whiney and ungrateful bunch. I sincerely hope they see the back lash they get after their appearance, hopefully it’s a lesson on human decency #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/yQJMF3b8YK — 🪼bb (@bbsp1ce79) August 13, 2024

Below Deck Med Season 9 gave fans something to talk about with the latest group of charter guests. Lucky for the crew, it was a short charter, and they were only on for one episode.

Only a handful of episodes remain until the end of Below Deck Med, and we can’t help but wonder if these were the worst guests or if worse ones are coming.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.