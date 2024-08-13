Below Deck Med charter guests dragged over ‘trashy’ and ‘classless’ behavior

The Below Deck franchise is no stranger to having obnoxious, degrading, rude, and demanding charter guests on their shows.
However, Below Deck Med Season 9 has taken the cake with two women that are in the running for worst charter guests ever.
Mahisha Dellinger was the primary, who immediately demanded Chief Stew Aesha Scott move couches out of her view.
Things went from bad to worse at dinner when guest Neylsa Paltev tried to school Aesha in silverware etiquette over a butter knife.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha schooled the rude guest, which only heightened the situation on the show.
The women complained about everything, including not getting proper services and having sandwiches for late-night snacks.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, taking aim at these guests for their awful behavior.
Below Deck Med charter guests dragged over ‘trashy’ behavior
“Aesha calling out the trashy and pretentious guest who is raving about her dining etiquette but couldn’t tell a fish knife from a butter knife. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” read on X.
Neylsa’s VHS etiquette tapes from her mother were also mentioned.
Oh yes, several people were coming for Neylsa and her behavior, especially after she told Aesha her “caviar service sucked.”
“When you’re an a**hole and the captain asks you to stop being one,” said an X with a picture of Neylsa being over Captain Sandy Yawn telling them a story about how to treat the crew.
Neylsa didn’t win any fans on the show with her behavior and the haters were coming for her behavior.
It wasn’t such Neylsa would got dragged the group as a whole and Mahisha were also put on blast.
More Below Deck Med fans call out ‘classless’ charter guests
After dissing sandwiches and giving Aesha attitude, Mahisha fell down the steps while going to her cabin and one X user called it karma.
Mahisha asking to have the couches moved was also called out.
“Apparently, instead of guests, they accidentally pick up trash and brought that to the boat! These classless morons know they’re on camera right? #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” wrote one X user.
The group, being classless, was called out more once than once over on X.
Another X user referred to the group as “embarrassing” and hoped the guests would learn a lesson about being decent people after watching themselves and all the backlash they deserve.
Below Deck Med Season 9 gave fans something to talk about with the latest group of charter guests. Lucky for the crew, it was a short charter, and they were only on for one episode.
Only a handful of episodes remain until the end of Below Deck Med, and we can’t help but wonder if these were the worst guests or if worse ones are coming.
Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.