Below Deck Med charter guest Neysla Paltsev apologizes for rude behavior, calls out Bravo editing

Below Deck Med charter guest Neysla Paltsev has spoken out after her behavior on the hit yachting show earned her some serious backlash.

Neysla was part of the most recent group of Below Deck Med charter guests.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Neylsa and primary guest Mahisha Dellinger were dragged by Below Deck Med fans over obnoxious and rude behavior.

Captain Sandy Yawn even shut down the behavior in a subtle but effective manner that made it clear she had her crew’s back.

All of the heat now has Neylsa speaking her peace while also taking accountability for her actions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neylsa went live to speak out after her Below Deck Med episode hit Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Med charter guest Neysla Paltsev apologizes for rude behavior

Neylsa revealed the episode was filmed over a year ago and called it a bucket list moment for her. It turns out that Neylsa and her husband are huge fans of the show, especially Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy.

“I love them like I have been a fan of Below Deck and a fan of the both of them. So, I was excited to get started with our charter,” she spilled.

Then she mentioned the fire and ice dinner, which, as Below Deck Med viewers saw, featured her not in a good light as she argued about a butter knife.

“I should not have. I handled it the way I did. I was emotional. I couldn’t reel it back in, and it wasn’t nice at all. And for that, I am. I’m really sorry about that,” Neylsa expressed.

She continued, “And the confusion with the knives and all, I mean, all that was silly, but the way I handled it was not okay, and for that, I’m truly sorry. “

Neylsa explained that knife confusion and rudeness were not crimes. However, she doubled down on the fact that it was not okay for her to act the way she did.

Below Deck Med charter guest apologizes for her behavior on the show. Pic credit: @neysla.paltsev/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Neysla Paltsev calls out Bravo editing

Another thing she set the record straight was her talking about the caviar service. Neysla explained she was talking to her friends, not Aesha, during that moment.

“I was talking to my friends. Aesha was not around. I was not addressing Aesha. I didn’t talk to her in that way. It was not to her in any way, shape or form. So that was really great editing, Bravo. That was a good job,” Neysla shared.

Neysla had nothing but great things to say about the crew and the experience they provided for the group, including a casino night that did air.

There was also a fun soap slide experience that Neysla and friends really enjoyed, but fans didn’t get to see it.

For those wondering how she can be a certified etiquette coach and question knives, well, she became the coach after filming the show.

Neysla Paltsev from Below Deck Med has taken ownership of her not-so-great behavior while also praising Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.