Captain Sandy Yawn shuts down rude Below Deck Med charter guests, fans sing her praises

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn has fans rallying around her after she stood up for her crew members against some rude charter guests.

Captain Sandy hasn’t had the easiest journey during her now eight seasons on the Below Deck spin-off.

After she fired Hannah Ferrier during Season 5, Below Deck Med fans were outraged and came for her.

The captain spent the past few seasons getting dragged, with critics accusing her of letting the show become toxic.

However, that has all changed thanks to Below Deck Med Season 9 and fans seeing a different side of Captain Sandy.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That was proven more than ever when Captain Sandy, not so subtly, had a message for the obnoxious charter guests about how to treat her crew.

Captain Sandy Yawn shuts down rude Below Deck Med charter guests

After learning from Aesha Scott the respect, her crew was given by the guests, Captain Sandy shared a story with a message.

Instead of lecturing the group about the captain she revealed that she once almost dumped a group of charter guests for being disrespectful to her team. Captain Sandy made it clear that respect and kindness are a must on her yacht.

The story got the attention of some of the charter guests, not all of them, because the vibe completely changed. Gone were most of the attitudes or entitlement, and in its place were kindness and gratitude for the Mustique crew members.

Not only did Captain Sandy have her crew’s back, but she did it while mourning the loss of her dog. Those two moments have shined a new light on the captain, and Below Deck Med fans want her to know it.

Below Deck Med fans sing Captain Sandy Yawn’s praises

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with comments giving Captain Sandy props for how she handled those guests.

“Captain Sandy standing up for her crew and giving a subtle threat that she’ll kick them off the boat if bad behavior continues is great boss behavior #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck,” read an X.

Captain Sandy standing up for her crew and giving a subtle threat that she’ll kick them off the boat if bad behavior continues is great boss behavior #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/3QOOhlcwwV — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) August 13, 2024

One X user called what Captain Sandy did a baller move.

Damn Captain Sandy is the shit – that was a BIG baller move to show support/promote her crew to the wannabe bougie ghetto bitches from hell 🙄 Bunch of frauds…(men were sweet tho) Sandy handled to perfection!👑 #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/EQaKPY2GKb — Princess Tabi 👑💎💜🌈 (@ChiefTabi) August 13, 2024

Another shared the clip of the captain telling the show, expressing love for her and dislike for the group of charter guests.

dude i love captain sandy. that was so amazing #Belowdeckmed these are the worst guests this season pic.twitter.com/7JGBu04e4a — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕪𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕗𝕄𝕖 (@MessyMindofMe) August 13, 2024

“The guests choking on shame while Capt. Sandy is giving them a pep talk about how to speak to her crew with respect and decency,” said an X user.

The guests choking on shame while Capt. Sandy is giving them a pep talk about how to speak to her crew with respect and decency: #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/8NcB7A8KLL — Mario (@MarioTravels) August 13, 2024

There was no shortage of appreciation for Captain Sandy for standing up for her team.

Wow, I appreciate Sandy advocating for her staff like that. That’s what a real boss does!! #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/MPFAk6oUPn — Haute Bohème (@Timothy_II) August 13, 2024

Captain Sandy also got some love for having to deal with the rude guests while mourning the loss of her beloved dog.

My heart goes out to Captain Sandy for losing her dog, Bailey, while she was out on charter ❤️ #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/hFDTJV9LRZ — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) August 13, 2024

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans have dragged the rude charter guests and are thankful they won’t be back.

In other Below Deck Med news, the Season 9 finale will be here before we know it.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.