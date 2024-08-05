Below Deck Med mid-season trailer teases crew firings, ridiculous guests, and Captain Sandy’s worst nightmare

Finally, we have a Below Deck Med mid-season trailer as Season 9 barrels past the halfway point.

Captain Sandy Yawn and crew have four more charters left before the season ends.

It seems like Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck Med, have saved the best for last.

The teaser reveals that the drama has only just begun and confirms that, yes, some crew members won’t be there when it’s all over.

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford makes a serious mistake, putting a guest’s life in danger.

The mistake appears to be the last straw for Jono, but the teaser could just be leading fans astray.

Below Deck Med mid-season trailer teases crew firings and ridiculous guests

Elsewhere in the video, Bosun Iain Maclean gets another lecture from Captain Sandy as fans learn a fireable offense has happened. Considering Iain has been on thin ice all season, odds are he’s the one in trouble, not his deck team.

Meanwhile, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich can be seen packing up her cabin. This could mean she gets fired as the tension between Bri Muller and Ellie is still front and center.

Joe Bradley makes things worse when he continues to play both of them. However, when Bri fills Ellie in on Joe’s ways, the chat doesn’t go anywhere near smoothly.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott gets good news from Captain Sandy in form of a new stew. It seems either Bri or Ellie get fired, or the interior crew finally gets the much-needed fourth person.

Whatever the case, the interior dynamic doesn’t change thanks to Joe moving in on the new site, making even more waves. Joe finds himself in Aesha’s crosshairs for the problems he’s causing with her girls.

In true Below Deck Med fashion, the guests are over the top and demanding. One particular guest takes issue with the couches on the deck and insists they be moved out of her eyesight.

All of this, though, pails in comparison to the unforeseen circumstances Captain Sandy and the crew face.

Captain Sandy Yawn deals with a Below Deck Med nightmare

The weather is the one thing that the Below Deck Med crew can’t control. Below Deck Med fans will see that first hand as Captain Sandy and the Mustique crew deal with a hurricane.

Guests arrive for their charter as the hurricane hits, having a disastrous impact on the luxury yacht. Several parts of the boat flood, including a crew cabin and the hull, which could end the season early.

Captain Sandy is rightfully so on edge as she deals with this nightmare but she does have one thing to look forward to after the hurricane.

Although not featured in the trailer, we know Captain Sandy proposes to her now-wife, Leah Shafter, before Season 9 of Below Deck Med ends.

The teaser says there are seven episodes left, not including the one airing tonight (August 5), so make sure to tune in to see how the rest of Below Deck Med plays out.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.