Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley dragged for Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich’s treatment, called ‘worse’ than Gary King

Joe Bradley from Below Deck Med has the trolls coming for him over how he’s treated Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller during Season 9.

The haters aren’t here for Joe leading on the two women, causing a slew of drama in the interior department.

It seems the way Joe has been treating Bri and Ellie has gotten him compared to Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know Gary’s womanizing ways have been front and center on the show for three seasons.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Med featured Joe declining a date with Ellie, only to flirt with her at dinner and literally hook up with Bri later in a bar bathroom.

Joe’s actions had X (formerly Twitter) in an uproar, slamming the deckhand for his behavior.

Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley dragged over Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich’s treatment

One X user didn’t even know what to say after describing the events that went down between Joe and Bri and Joe and Ellie on the episode.

Joe makes out with Ellie

Ellie asks him out

Joe says no

Joe starts flirting with her at dinner

Bri & Ellie work things out & agree Joe is a douche

Bri goes to the bathroom.

Joe follows

Bri gets in a position

Joe rejects her AFTER#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/c50o4rRFmn — dramabananna (@dramabananna) August 20, 2024

“looool Joe is such a clown. A date is up here for him. He prefers to get drunk and score with women whose standards are hindered by liquor. He’s just gross and weak. #belowdeckmed,” read an X.

looool Joe is such a clown. A date is up here for him. He prefers to get drunk and score with women whose standards are hindered by liquor. He's just gross and weak. #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/EYpboGy0vV — Ding Dong! 🥳 (@dellydoodledoo) August 20, 2024

Gross was a word to describe Joe again as one X questioned why the two women were fighting over him.

The two young ladies fighting over this dude are going to watch this season and be so embarrassed #BelowDeckMed



Why are the men on this show always so gross. pic.twitter.com/8TdSgxWly8 — Lisa G (@LisaG724) August 20, 2024

Joe getting stuck sitting next to Ellie at dinner after declining her date had an X user laughing out loud.

Joe being stuck beside Ellie for the crew dinner is the Karma I didn't know I needed. I am hollering!! #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/mAZNmHRMOF — shersters (@shersters) August 20, 2024

“Nathan takes “his girl” to fun dates while Joe Bradley takes them to uncomfortable positions in public bathrooms #BelowDeckMed,” said one X.

Nathan takes “his girl” to fun dates while Joe Bradley takes them to uncomfortable positions in public bathrooms #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/WK25DcXrzP — dramabananna (@dramabananna) August 20, 2024

Oh yes, Joe’s bathroom stunt with Bri had social media riled up and also gave off Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht vibes.

Joe Bradley compared to Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King

“Joe might be worse than Gary #BelowDeckMed,” was an X, while another called out Jeo for his “f**k boy” behavior.

The deckhand was also referred to as being creepy, fake, and pretty disgusting for the way he treated the women.

Popular opinion was that Joe just wanted one thing and was playing both Ellie and Bri to get what he wanted.

Joe wants one thing. He knows Ellie won't give it to him, but Bri will. #belowdeckmed https://t.co/fDaRcaAzPQ — Michele Fallon (@MicheleFallon7) August 20, 2024

“The way this doucher freaked out at the notion of going on ONE date with a girl that he’s already shown interest in & made out with was sooo bizarre 🤯 The fck boy energy is STRONG with this one!! 😬,” declared an X.

The way this doucher freaked out at the notion of going on ONE date with a girl that he’s already shown interest in & made out with was sooo bizarre 🤯



The fck boy energy is STRONG with this one!! 😬#BelowDeck 🛥️ #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/me0m5HMHkh — Rick Zhampagne 🍁 ♊️ (@RickZhampagne) August 20, 2024

Below Deck Med fans were disgusted at the way he spoke to and acted with Bri in the bathroom stall.

“Get in a position in a toilet stall? What a sweet talker Joe is. Ewwww! #belowdeckmed,” wrote one X user.

Get in a position in a toilet stall? What a sweet talker Joe is. Ewwww! #belowdeckmed https://t.co/uD1ScCaess — ArrestTrumpNow3. They did? Now lock him up! (@ArrestTrumpNow3) August 20, 2024

A different X was SMH at his bathroom antics with Bri.

Joe’s smirk when he left the bathroom after getting Bri “in a position” and immediately after telling her to stop because “he doesn’t know”…#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/y2Hk6CDlB6 — dramabananna (@dramabananna) August 20, 2024

Those are just a few examples of the backlash Joe Bradley has rightfully earned for his behavior on Below Deck Med.

Not that Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich are innocent, but Joe has definitely led them on, and honesty, is he even worth it?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the end of Below Deck Med Season 9 is almost here, so hopefully, that means Joe will have to answer for his actions soon.

What do you think of Joe being compared to Gary?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.