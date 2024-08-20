Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley dragged for Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich’s treatment, called ‘worse’ than Gary King

Joe Bradley from Below Deck Med has the trolls coming for him over how he’s treated Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller during Season 9.
The haters aren’t here for Joe leading on the two women, causing a slew of drama in the interior department.
It seems the way Joe has been treating Bri and Ellie has gotten him compared to Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know Gary’s womanizing ways have been front and center on the show for three seasons.
The most recent episode of Below Deck Med featured Joe declining a date with Ellie, only to flirt with her at dinner and literally hook up with Bri later in a bar bathroom.
Joe’s actions had X (formerly Twitter) in an uproar, slamming the deckhand for his behavior.
Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley dragged over Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich’s treatment
One X user didn’t even know what to say after describing the events that went down between Joe and Bri and Joe and Ellie on the episode.
“looool Joe is such a clown. A date is up here for him. He prefers to get drunk and score with women whose standards are hindered by liquor. He’s just gross and weak. #belowdeckmed,” read an X.
Gross was a word to describe Joe again as one X questioned why the two women were fighting over him.
Joe getting stuck sitting next to Ellie at dinner after declining her date had an X user laughing out loud.
“Nathan takes “his girl” to fun dates while Joe Bradley takes them to uncomfortable positions in public bathrooms #BelowDeckMed,” said one X.
Oh yes, Joe’s bathroom stunt with Bri had social media riled up and also gave off Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht vibes.
Joe Bradley compared to Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King
“Joe might be worse than Gary #BelowDeckMed,” was an X, while another called out Jeo for his “f**k boy” behavior.
The deckhand was also referred to as being creepy, fake, and pretty disgusting for the way he treated the women.
Popular opinion was that Joe just wanted one thing and was playing both Ellie and Bri to get what he wanted.
“The way this doucher freaked out at the notion of going on ONE date with a girl that he’s already shown interest in & made out with was sooo bizarre 🤯 The fck boy energy is STRONG with this one!! 😬,” declared an X.
Below Deck Med fans were disgusted at the way he spoke to and acted with Bri in the bathroom stall.
“Get in a position in a toilet stall? What a sweet talker Joe is. Ewwww! #belowdeckmed,” wrote one X user.
A different X was SMH at his bathroom antics with Bri.
Those are just a few examples of the backlash Joe Bradley has rightfully earned for his behavior on Below Deck Med.
Not that Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich are innocent, but Joe has definitely led them on, and honesty, is he even worth it?
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the end of Below Deck Med Season 9 is almost here, so hopefully, that means Joe will have to answer for his actions soon.
What do you think of Joe being compared to Gary?
Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.