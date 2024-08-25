Below Deck Med stars Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron had a great first date on the most recent episode.

The two deckhands went rock climbing despite Nathan’s fear of heights.

Nathan and Gael’s date has Below Deck Med fans wondering if their boatmance has gone the distance.

We all know Below Deck Med Season 9 was filmed over a year ago and still has a few episodes to play out.

However, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from running wild about the Below Deck Med duo.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Are Gael and Nathan from Below Deck Med still together?

Despite their on-screen chemistry, all signs point to Nathan and Gael not being together today.

Last month, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with his pal Joe Bradley, Nathan made it clear he was single.

“We went to a bar for 15 minutes, and we ended up getting numbers. So, I mean, it’s going alright,” Nathan shared with Andy regarding his and Joe’s night out in NYC.

Then again Nathan could just be projected and hiding how he and Gael are a couple.

Nathan recently shared a throwback photo on Instagram gushing over Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Gael. If they are not together, they at least ended things on decent terms or so we are led to believe.

Gael, for her part, didn’t spill any tea on her relationship status when she was on WWHL. Instead, she said that Below Deck Med fans must tune in to see how the season ends.

The deckhand also hasn’t really shared much on social media about her time on the hit yachting show.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 9, so we will know where Nathan and Gael stand with each other. Perhaps they will follow in the footsteps of Below Deck Season 11 couple Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis and make a boatmance last.

Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron talk Below Deck Med date

The Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show has given fans all the inside dirt from the crew in each episode.

Nathan and Gael did just that when they opened up about their date, where he admitted he wanted to do something nice to take things to the next level. Considering what Gael was dealing with following her breakup and her feelings for him, Nathan wanted to tread lightly and have fun.

Gael gave Nathan mad props for understanding her feelings and situation, but she was still hesitant to date him.

“Yes, I wanted to go. But, internally, I was still just out of a relationship, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is moving really fast,” she said, adding, “This will be really s**t for my ex to watch. There’s no coming back from this.”

In the end, though, Gael had a great time on the date and decided to live in the moment, which is what they did. Nathan felt good about it, but neither gave any insight into what the future holds, so stay tuned Below Deck Med fans.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.