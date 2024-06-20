Aesha Scott defends Below Deck Med’s Gael Cameron amid backlash over Nathan Gallagher

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott has defended her girl Gael Cameron amid recent backlash the deckhand has received.

Gael got social media buzzing when she tried to sneak off to have a private off-camera moment with Nathan Gallagher.

Crew members hooking up isn’t a big deal, but the fact that Gael has a boyfriend had Below Deck Med fans coming for her.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, producers breaking the fourth wall put a damper on Nathan and Gael hooking up.

Now, Aesha has stood up for her cabin mate and close friend as the on-screen chemistry between Gael and Nathan mounts.

In true Aesha fashion, she speaks her mind and reveals why Gael was not in the wrong to pursue Nathan despite having a boyfriend.

Speaking with US Weekly, Aesha was asked about Gael’s actions, especially since the chef stew knows what it’s like to have a long-distance relationship.

“As someone who was her roommate and witnessed her relationship with her current boyfriend — when she came on [the boat], that relationship was not in a great stable situation,” she expressed.

Aesha admitted the situation “is what it is.” They are grown adults who feel like doing what they want at the moment.

The chief stew further added insight into how she felt Gael’s boyfriend was treating the deckhand during filming.

“Some of the messages that he would send her and the way that he would speak to her wasn’t very nice. And I think that whole thing was very insecure to start with, and they’d only been together a few months,” Aesha spilled to the outlet.

This wasn’t the only time Aesha had her pal Gael’s back following the episode either.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott stands up for Gael Cameron amid boyfriend drama

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen got a question asking Aesha about Gael nearly hooking up with Nathan. A newly engaged Aesha once again stood up for her cabin mate, reiterating that Gael’s man didn’t treat her very well.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised. The chemistry was pretty hot right from the start,” she declared, “But I just want to say in Gael’s defense. If you heard the way her ‘current’ boyfriend was speaking to her and messaging her, I probably would be looking elsewhere as well.”

#BelowDeckMed’s Aesha Scott defends Gael Cameron’s plan to have a late night tryst by saying her boyfriend wasn’t a very supportive guy. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/tBGhPoAhtt — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 18, 2024

Undoubtedly, we haven’t seen the last of the Below Deck Med boatmance between Nathan and Gael because, as Aesha stated, their chemistry is off the charts.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.