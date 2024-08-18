Below Deck stars Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb clash over cheating claims involving Bobby Giancola

It’s been over two years since Below Deck stars Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb had a boatmance.

However, the drama from their relationship has far from subsided, even though Ben has been dating his Below Deck Season 11 costar, Sunny Marquis, for a year and a half.

This week, Ben accused Camille of cheating on him with Below Deck Med alum Bobby Giancola.

During an interview on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas show, Ben shared that after Season 10 of Below Deck wrapped, he and Camille planned to continue their relationship.

After Ben spent time at home in Australia, he met up with Camille in Florida, where everything changed. When Ben got to Florida, he learned Camille was seeing Bobby and confronted her on it.

“One night, we were together, and I just said, ‘Look, what’s going on? You’re a little bit off.’ There’s somebody else isn’t there?’ And she just went bright red like a tomato. So then I just said, ‘Bingo, got you there.’ And she admitted it,” Ben expressed.

The deckhand called the situation one of the worst things to ever happen to him.

When Camille got wind of the story Ben had told, she hit back with her own truth.

Below Deck’s Camille Lamb shuts down Ben Willoughby’s cheating claims

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Camille called out Ben, saying she never cheated on him because they were not boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Ben was never my boyfriend, he never asked me to be exclusive. We never said ‘I love you,’” she spilled.

Camille explained that Ben wanted to move to the United States, and at first, she was all for it, encouraging him to come be with her. Before he arrived, though, Camille began to have second thoughts.

“I told him, ‘Maybe it’s not a good idea because I’m seeing other people.’ I never cheated on that man. I communicated with him as kindly as possible saying I was seeing other people,” she said.

Having his name dragged into the drama with Camille and Ben led to Bobby clearing his name, too.

Below Deck Med alum Bobby Giancola weighs in on Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb cheating claims

Not one to shy away from speaking his truth, Bobby also addressed being in the middle of the Below Deck cheating drama with the Daily Mail. Bobby shared that he had no idea Ben and Camille were still together when he started seeing her.

The Below Deck Med alum spilled he was under the impression Camille and Ben were “done for quite a while” when Bobby got together with Camille.

There’s never a shortage of romance chaos in the Below Deck world, that’s for sure. Usually, it’s on-screen, though not years after the boatmance played out on screen.

Ben Willoughby made waves all through his second season on Below Deck. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben confirmed he was done with the hit yachting show and hinted he would expose the truth soon.

Perhaps his new allegations about Camille Lamb cheating on him with Below Deck Med alum Bobby Giancola are all part of his threat to spill all the tea.

Who do you believe in the Ben, Camille, Bobby cheating drama?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.