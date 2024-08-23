Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain has been giving her two cents on Below Deck Med thanks to the After Show.

Kate teams up with Chief Stew Aesha Scott to dish on each Below Deck Med Season 9 episode.

The Mustique crew also gets their intake on hot topics in various pairs and single chats.

However, Kate and Aesha entertain the fans with wit, charm, and sass.

That was the case again this week when Kate gave her two cents on the crew drama involving Bri Muller, Joe Bradley, and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

After all, Ellie and Bri have been clashing over Joe all season, and it’s gotten ridiculous.

Kate Chastain calls Below Deck Med drama a ‘full-on war’

On the latest episode of the Below Deck Med After Show, Kate declares that Bri and Ellie are at war over the deckhand.

Kate admitted she’d been involved in some crew feuds and had to deal with them when she was chief stew, but what Aesha was dealing with was next level.

The Below Deck alum then used her signature wit and sass to express herself.

“This is like a full-on war,” Kate stated. “If you are attracted to someone, you don’t want somebody else flirting with your person. So to also work with that person, like, there’s no way you’re gonna win here.”

Kate also had some advice for the two stews as Joe has clarified he only wants one thing and doesn’t care who he gets it from.

“If you want to want the guy, act like you don’t like him. If you want to win at all, care less,” she spilled.

Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain diss Below Deck Med’s Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich

The Below Deck Med After Show also had Kate and Aesha taking sides in the Ellie and Bri drama while also taking aim at Joe. It should surprise no one that they are Team Bri.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate slammed Ellie in the past for her stew skills. This time, Aesha dissed Ellie, saying she thinks Ellie tends to get her way and is used to it.

“You could see Ellie looking at Bri and being like, ‘I’m taller, I’m blonder, I’m slimmer. How could Joe possibly want you over all of this?’ And it drove her mad. So then it went from being a power struggle to a power struggle plus, ‘What the f**k is going on? I’m supposed to be winning in this.’ And then the confusion made her crazy and even more evil,” Aesha explained.

The chief stew also made a hilarious joke about Joe being such a man prize.

Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain are hilarious on the Below Deck Med After Show. If you have not watched it before, check them out in the above video.

In other Below Deck Med news, Bri and Joe explained their little bathroom tryst and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.