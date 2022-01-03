Why the Kardashians believe Kim Kardashian lacks ‘boundaries’ when it comes to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing after seven years of marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s current relationship dynamic confuses the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As Kardashian enters another year separated from West, her family is reportedly concerned that they’re sending out mixed messages. In February 2021, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West after six years of marriage and four children. Since then, they’ve dated new potential lovers, and she recently filed to become legally single. However, West has said he wants his wife back in his arms and purchased a $4.5 million home across her street.

Although Kardashian reportedly doesn’t see a problem with having her ex as a neighbor, her reality TV relatives don’t think the living arrangement is the best idea.

Kim Kardashian’s family found Kanye West’s recent home purchase ‘weird’

After their divorce proceedings went public, Kardashian vowed to keep her co-parenting relationship with West as civilized as possible. On several occasions, the exes reunited to spend time with their children. In December 2021, West put $4.5 million down on a home across the street from the couple’s mansion.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, West became his future ex-wife’s neighbor so he could see their kids whenever he wanted. However, Kardashian’s sisters and mom Kris Jenner reportedly think it’s a ploy for the Donda rapper to get her back.

“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all,” a source shared with HollywoodLife. “They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing.”

“Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids, and they don’t live across the street,” they continued. “Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away, and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashians feel is just a little bit too strange.”

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back but still dates other people

West and Kardashian faced breakup rumors months before she filed to divorce him. However, when she ultimately filed, she stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. In November 2021, West said he “embarrassed” Kardashian after disclosing their plans to have an abortion when she was pregnant with North West. During his public apology, he also expressed his support of Donald Trump negatively affected the marriage.

Despite stating he wants his family back, West moved on shortly after Kardashian’s separation. In June 2021, he and model Irina Shayk dated several months until breaking up in August. Once that relationship ended, West began “hooking up” with another model named Vinetria. However, while dating Vinetria, he asked Kardashian to “run back to him” in front of a crowd at his Free Larry Hoover event. Although she never addressed the comments, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is dating Pete Davidson.