Kanye West buys $4.5 million home across the street from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has ramped up efforts to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian in recent months. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still in the process of ending their marriage after the reality TV star filed for divorce in February.

However, it appears that they will be neighbors as Ye reportedly purchased a $4.5 million home.

According to The Dirt, the property has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is roughly 3,600 square feet.

In addition, the property has an equestrian ranch that includes a horse stable and a guest studio. The home, built-in 1955, is modest compared to the sprawling mansion he once shared with his estranged wife and four children.

Kim Kardashian paid Ye $23 million for the Hidden Hills home they purchased in 2014, according to the NY Post.

The home took six years to renovate and was primarily designed by the billionaire rap artist.

In September, the Stronger rapper bought a $57.3 million Malibu beach home and listed his bachelor pad for $3.7 million.

Kanye wants his wife back

While Kim Kardashian has reportedly been dating Pete Davidson, Kanye has made several public attempts to win her back.

Earlier this month, while Kanye performed his song Runaway during the Free Larry Hover concert, he added lyrics in a plea for Kim to take him back “Run back to me … more specifically, Kimberly,”

In November, Mr. West visited Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve to donate to the L.A Mission before an impromptu speech about getting his family back.

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

During the speech, he seemingly revealed his motivation for purchasing a home next to the house he once shared with Kim, adding:

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he said.

Despite their ongoing divorce, they appear to have maintained an amicable relationship.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted wearing his Yeezy shoes on a date with Pete Davidson.

In addition, they have also attended each other’s events, such as Kim wearing a wedding dress during one of Ye’s Donda concerts and Kanye coming to her SNL debut.

The couple was married for seven years and share four children.