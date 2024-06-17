Who is return charter guest Gigi Fernandez on Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med has a familiar face stepping on the Mustique yacht for the second charter.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Olympic Gold medalist Gigi Fernandez and friends are the new guests ready to have some fun.

While this is Gigi’s first time on Below Deck Med, she did appear on Below Deck Season 10 while Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily replaced Captain Lee Rosbach.

It turns out that Captain Sandy and Gigi became good friends after the tennis pro’s stint on Below Deck.

They are such close pals that Gigi’s doing another charter with Captain Sandy.

That means it’s time for a little refresher on Gigi.

Who is charter guest Gigi Fernandez on Below Deck Med?

Gigi is a former professional tennis player from Puerto Rico who played singles and doubles in the sport she loved. Before retiring at age 33, Gigi won two Olympic Gold medals that she showed to Captain Sandy on Below Deck.

After she stopped playing tennis professionally, Gigi kept her love of the sport through coaching and giving back. Gigi has coached former tennis players like Rennae Stubbs, Lisa Raymond, and Samantha Stosur.

It’s not just professionals that Gigi has lent her skill and talent to, either. Gigi also coached at the University of South Florida.

While she excelled in the tennis field, Gigi also hit the jackpot in her personal life. She’s a mom to twins Madison Jane and Karson Xavier with her long-time partner, former pro golfer Jane Geddes.

The charter with Gigi and friends will be entertaining, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal a little chaos when Deckhand Nathan Gallagher and guest Laura get lost at sea. A toga competition with Captain Sandy as a judge also happens.

Gigi Fernandez returns to the Below Deck franchise with her first appearance on Below Deck Med. Don’t miss the craziness, fun, and chaos her group brings to the Mustique yacht.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.