Below Deck Med spoilers: Return charter guests, Bri gets schooled, and Chef Jono feels the pressure

The most recent episode of Below Deck Med ended on a cliffhanger of whether deckhands Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher would hook up.

Below Deck Med viewers know Gael has a boyfriend, so she was looking for a spot on the yacht without cameras to get a little action.

Gael was walking to meet Nathan at the secure location when the words “To Be Continued” flashed on the screen.

Bravo has given Below Deck Med fans a sneak peek at the next episode, but there’s a catch.

The new preview doesn’t feature what happened with Nathan and Gael.

Instead, it picks up the next day, and the crew prepares for the new group of charter guests.

Below Deck Med charter guests are familiar and putting pressure on Jono

Olympic gold medalist Gigi Fernández returns for her second stint on the Below Deck franchise. The professional tennis player appeared on Below Deck Season 10 when Captain Sandy Yawn replaced Captain Lee Rosbach.

It turns out the two women became close friends, and now Gigi is headed to Med for another charter with Captain Sandy.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott is stoked to have Gigi as a guest and suggests some synchronized service, which Captain Sandy wants to be part of.

If having a guest who is friends with Captain Sandy isn’t stressful enough, Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford really feels the pressure after learning about the various guest requests, which are a lot. The captain revealed that the group’s expectations regarding food were high thanks to Chef Rachel Hargrove, who made seven-course meals.

Via his confessional, Jono shares his worry over dealing with so many preferences, as it’s outside his wheelhouse.

More Below Deck Med spoilers

Elsewhere in the preview footage, we see that Elena” Ellie” Dubaich works to help teach Bri Muller how to get cabins done more quickly. Ellie also gives Bri advice on how to keep the laundry organized.

Although Bri seems open to learning since she’s new to yachting, the stew also makes it clear via her confessional that she’s getting annoyed with Ellie.

Meanwhile, Captain Sandy also gets a new provisions company, which is music to Aesha Scott’s ears. Below Deck Med fans will have to keep watching to find out what happened with Nathan and Gael.

All we know so far is that the next day, they are cool with each other and apologize for being “knobs.”

Season 9 of Below Deck has only just begun, but based on the latest preview, fans are in for one wild ride on the next charter.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha teased the season as “stressful.” If it’s stressful for Aesha, who is so chill, then we are definitely in for some good entertainment coming up.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.