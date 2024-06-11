Captain Sandy Yawn defends ‘never wake the chef’ remark as Below Deck Med fans call out hypocrisy

Below Deck Med fans are in a frenzy after Captain Sandy Yawn scolded Stew Elena “Ellie” Dubaich for waking Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford in the middle of the night.

On the most recent episode of the hit yachting show, Captain Sandy said, “Never wake the chef.”

However, back in Season 5 of Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy woke Chef Tom Checketts to cut a cucumber.

The sudden change of tune regarding waking up the chef had Below Deck Med fans calling out Captain Sandy.

After the episode aired, Captain Sandy was on Watch What Happens Live to dish all things Below Deck Med.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One virtual fan question asked what we all wanted to know about her recent stance on waking the chef.

Captain Sandy Yawn defends ‘never wake the chef’ remark as Below Deck Med fans call out her hypocrisy

Host Andy Cohen chimed in during the virtual fan segment, declaring that the question was asked a lot and reiterating what happened between Sandy and Tom years ago.

“It was during the day. It wasn’t at night. It wasn’t after dinner service, it was the after-breakfast service,” the captain responded.

Captain Sandy doubled down on her stance elsewhere during WWHL, stating that not all chefs handle it like Jono did, with some throwing things and going crazy if they get woken up.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Med Season 7 star Chef Dave White was in the audience at the clubhouse, and he had a different opinion on the topic. Dave declared that he “would like to get woken up.”

Below Deck Med fans call out Captain Sandy Yawn

After a video of Captain Sandy’s answer was shared on the official Watch What Happens Live YouTube channel, the responses were not in her favor.

“Poor excuse for Sandy. The chef didn’t perform his duties to satisfy the guests needs. Leaving it for the single stew on duty to complete her duties, serve and make drinks and then make food? If the chef cared about guest satisfaction he’d wake up, and do what needed to be done,” read one comment.

Another made it clear that Chef Jono should have woken up to help. A different one insisted that the captain looked like a fool for her stance.

“Sandy wants the crew to do whatever it takes to make the guests happy – but when the preference sheet says they want late night comfort food snacks a stew should cook not the chef – she looks like a fool,” wrote a critic.

Pic credit: @wwhl/YouTube

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has come in hot, with the drama and chaos kicking off from the get-go.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha Scott teased she has a rough season, and it sure seems like she hit it on the nose.

What do you think of Captain Sandy defending her stance on waking the chef?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.