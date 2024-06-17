Below Deck Med spoilers: Bri and Ellie are crushing on Joe and a charter guest lost at sea

Below Deck Med continues to come in hot, and we are only less than a handful of episodes into the new season.

The drama has been intense since the premiere episode with a provision disaster and boatmances kicking off Below Deck Med Season 9.

That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, as Bravo has given Below Deck Med fans a glimpse at a love triangle brewing and charter guest chaos.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers reveal a return charter guest in Gigi Fernandez that has chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford feeling the pressure.

It turns out that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the St. David crew regarding the next charter.

Deckhand Nathan Gallager takes a guest on a little excursion, which makes the crew panic.

Below Deck Med charter guest lost at sea

Thanks to a preview video, Below Deck Med fans got a glimpse of what happens when Nathan takes charter guest Laura paddle boarding. Nathan, though, manages to get them too far away from the Mustique yacht only to have the current shift.

When they try to paddle back to the yacht, they can’t make any headway because of the current.

“We’re trying to row back to the yacht, but we’re actually going backwards because the current is so strong, So, yeah, we’re stuck at sea. I’m s**ting myself,” Nathan shared via his confessional.

Deckhand Joe Bradley begins to freak out after the guests grow concerned about Laura because they can’t see her in the water anymore. After calling for bosun Iain Maclean to come to the swim platform, Joe tries to reassure the guests that everything will be fine.

However, in his confessional, Joe takes a different take on Nathan and Laura being stranded.

Below Deck Med love triangle in the works

Meanwhile, another preview video for Below Deck Med Season 9 hints at the drama between Ellie Dubaich and Bri Muller because of Joe.

On the first crew night out, the two women made it clear that they had the hots for the deckhand. Well, things are amped up a bit as Bri flirts with Joe in the crew, only to seek advice on flirting from Ellie.

In their cabin, Ellie asks Bri point blank if she’s got her eye on Joe, to which Bri explains she just wants flirting advice in general.

Via her confessional, though, Bri’s singing a different tune about Joe as Ellie stakes her claim on Joe in her confessional. Oh yes, a boatmance triangle is coming, and it will be a s**t storm.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.