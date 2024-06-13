Captain Lee Rosbach ‘did not slam’ Captain Sandy Yawn over Below Deck Med rules

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has spoken his truth about Captain Sandy Yawn and her rules on Below Deck Med.

It’s no secret that the two captains are not on the best of terms after Below Deck Season 10.

They have each spoken their piece and moved on with their lives.

However, the recent wake-up-the-chef drama on Below Deck Med Season 9 once again brought Captain Sandy and Captain Lee’s different management styles to the forefront.

Captain Sandy has endured a lot of backlash for her stance, which led to Captain Lee being dragged into it after answering a fan question on social media.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, the Deadly Waters host has set the record straight while shutting down misinformed rumors.

Captain Lee Rosbach ‘I did not slam’ Captain Sandy Yawn over Below Deck Med rules

This week, on his latest episode of Salty with Captain Lee, he mentioned a headline about him declaring he was slamming Captain Sandy Yawn over her Below Deck Med rules. All Captain Lee did was answer a question about his boat, and he used his podcast to share what happened.

“Sandy’s name was never mentioned, and I never mentioned Sandy’s name. It is Sandy’s boat, she is the captain, [so] it is her rules. If she doesn’t want her chef woken up, then you don’t wake him up. It is that simple. There is no discussion about this. I am just saying that on my boat I would have woken the chef up,” Captain Lee explained.

The Below Deck alum also admitted the situation had him really angry because he was just asked a question. Captain Lee didn’t even know the question was related to Below Deck Med until he saw a headline saying he slammed Captain Sandy.

“I did not slam Sandy; she can run her boat any way she likes. I was just answering a question posed to me by a fan. Sandy wasn’t even involved in the conversation, and I am sure she knew nothing about this either. It just really pissed me off,” he shared.

What did Captain Lee Rosbach say about waking the chef?

On X (formerly Twitter), one user asked Captain Lee if it was true that you never wake the chef. The captain stated that if the guests wanted food and the stews needed help, then wake the chef. Therefore, on Captain Lee’s boat, that was not true.

He elaborated on that more via his podcast, expressing that it also depends on what type of snacks or food the guests are taking the stew to make. If it’s simple, then no, stew should handle it, but if that’s not the case, then wake the chef.

Pic credit: @capthlr/@CoolVentures/X

Captain Lee Rosbach isn’t the only one who spoke his mind about waking up the chef. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy defended her stance on the subject this week on Watch What Happens Lives.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock. Deadly Waters airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.