Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott sets record straight on provision disaster, fans call out editing

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott has set the record straight on the provision disaster that kicked off Season 9.

Aesha was forced to deal with a provision company that couldn’t even deliver wine to the Mustique yacht.

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford also struggled with the provision debacle.

However, it was the lack of alcohol that caused issues, and not just with the charter guests.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans sounded off about why a crew member didn’t go to the liquor store.

What should surprise no one is that there’s more to the story than what viewers of Below Deck Med saw in the episode.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott sets the record straight on provision disaster

The official Instagram account for Below Deck shared a video from the most recent episode, where Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher successfully barter with another yacht for some Rosé wine.

The video once again got fans buzzing after a trip to the liquor store not being made.

One user had questions about why this couldn’t be done before and why a crew member didn’t go to a liquor store before the Mustique yacht left the dock.

Aesha saw the comment and shared an explanation.

“@lesdunc we did! We got six bottles thinking the provisions were coming in a couple of hours 😅,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Aesha’s response was discussed on Reddit, where Below Deck Med viewers had some thoughts.

Below Deck Med fans call out editing

The Reddit thread had plenty of Below Deck Med viewers commenting on what Aesha had to say.

Many were unhappy with editing and manipulating the situation, which happens frequently in the Below Deck universe.

“Freaking production being shady as hell again. This is getting really old. You just know they closely read the fan subs and pages to see if they got that kind of reaction smdh,” said one critic.

Another added, “I wish the producers would understand that people find the show inherently interesting, and they don’t need to manipulate or lie to us, for us to want to watch it.”

Pic credit: @murderedbyaname/@HostessMunchie/Reddit

Aesha was credited with setting the record straight on the drama. A different critic commented on her response, asking why viewers saw Rosé glasses in the background during the first charter.

Pic credit: @bigdog94_10/@whatsthisevenfor/Reddit

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has just started, but the drama has been crazy. The provision issues and the “don’t wake the chef” craziness have the current season giving Below Deck Med fans a lot to talk about these days.

What do you think of Aesha’s provision explanation?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.