Who is Michael Ellis from Big Brother? Cowboy surfaces on Catfish

Michael Ellis from Big Brother just appeared on last night’s episode of Catfish: The TV Show.

Since it has been so long since Michael was on Big Brother, it left some questions about who he was on the show.

Michael wasn’t even the only former Big Brother houseguest who was talked about on Catfish.

James Huling, Jennifer “Nakomis” Dedmon, and James Zinkand were also referenced on an episode that started out with Survivor star Russell Hantz trying to look out for his friend.

We have a write-up of the Catfish episode called Michael & Julia, but we can summarize it by saying the same woman (Julia) had started up relationships with at least two former Big Brother houseguests.

James Huling from BB17 and BB18 had been contacted by Julia before or during the relationship that she was carrying out with Michael. And she was also social media friends with James Zinkand from BB9.

As for the link to Nakomis Dedmon, during BB5 a Project DNA twist surfaced, where it was revealed that she was the biological half-brother of Michael Ellis. It created a lot of drama inside the Big Brother house.

Who is Michael ‘Cowboy’ Ellis from Big Brother?

Michael Douglas Ellis was part of the Big Brother 5 cast and quickly became known as the Cowboy on the cast. He frequently wore his cowboy hat while inside the house and ended up gaining a lot of fans due to that fact.

A security officer from Durant, Oklahoma, he found a way to survive for a long time, making it all the way to the final two. He did that without ever winning a Head of Household Competition and winning only the Week 10 Power of Veto.

During the season finale, Drew Daniel was named the Big Brother winner by a 4-3 vote. It was an extremely close vote that presented a lot of drama for the viewers at home. To get to the end, Michael also had to cut his half-sister loose when they were down to just four houseguests.

Cowboy Michael was in the running to appear on Big Brother All-Stars (Big Brother 7), but he didn’t make it past the fan vote. Nakomis and Diane Henry (she just gave birth to a beautiful baby girl) advanced from the BB5 cast to BB7.

On the December 22 episode of Catfish: The TV Show, Michael caught everyone up on how his life is going, and the episode ended with a bit of a cliffhanger. We would not be surprised to see Michael on a new episode of the show sometime down the road.

And it appears that Julia is already giving updates on the relationship through her social media account.

@CowboyBB5 a date 😬 where? I can’t wait til we get to celebrate Christmas and you meet my mom. She likes you from what she can tell already haha. I’m like of course. He has a heart or gold💛 https://t.co/lCl8GRlH66 — ️julia 🏳️‍🌈 (@JuCrewss) December 23, 2020

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.