Nicole Franzel reveals post-Big Brother plans: Writing a book, DWTS

Nicole Franzel has a lot of plans for how she will spend her time after retiring from Big Brother.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nicole hosted a Q&A session where she answered questions from fans.

Nicole also took the time to speak about future projects, and it definitely sounds like she could be very busy in the future.

After returning to participate in Big Brother All-Stars 2, Nicole said that she has nightmares about how the show turned out.

Nicole made it to the final three, but when Cody Calafiore won the final Head of Household Competition, he decided to take Enzo Palumbo with him to the final two. That meant evicting Nicole and making her a part of the BB22 jury.

Nicole Franzel talks about her future

There is a long list of things that Nicole either wants to do or has thought about doing in the near future.

At the top of that list is getting married to Victor Arroyo and having kids with him. Nicole and Victor met as members of the BB18 cast, even though they were in opposing alliances.

Nicole wants to have two-to-four kids with Victor, so they likely want to get started on that front quite soon.

As for her personal goals, Nicole is already working on a book. That’s how she addressed a fan that suggested she should write one. It will be interesting to see how that goes over with Big Brother fans and if it’s something that does well in sales. Maybe she is just writing it as a method of cathartic relief for herself?

Nicole also stated that there is a YouTube page coming from her and Victor. It could possibly provide more content than what takes place on their podcast.

And then there was the talk of Dancing With the Stars. Nicole would like to appear on the show and it would certainly be fun to see someone from Big brother trying to compete on DWTS.

Nicole has also talked about going back into nursing, so it’s not clear when she is going to fit all of this into her schedule. At the same time, it’s good to set lofty goals, even if everything doesn’t get checked off that list.

Big Brother 23 draws closer

CBS has already ordered Big Brother 23 for summer 2021. It seems like summer is still a long way off, and that’s pretty much true, but at least they are already casting for the show and trying to ensure that the BB23 cast is a good one.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.