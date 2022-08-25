Who is going home on Big Brother tonight due to Double Eviction?

Brittany Hoopes has made it to the final eight on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Fans wanting to know who is going home on Big Brother tonight should first understand that the evictees are now heading to the jury house instead of straight home.

Beginning with the eviction of Indy Santos, the BB24 jury has started forming. Indy is now waiting at the jury house for two new people to arrive this weekend.

During the August 25 episode of the show, two people are going to get evicted from the Big Brother house. This will consist of one person who has been living inside of the house, and one person who has been residing in the backyard.

Inside, Michael Bruner is the Head of Household and his final nominees for the week are Jasmine Davis and Monte Taylor. That’s exactly how he wanted the week to end.

Out in the backyard, HOH Terrance Higgins coordinated it so that his final nominees for the week are Joseph Abdin and Kyle Capener. Terrance played around with his nominees, but retained all of the control when he also won the Power of Veto.

It’s a bit surprising that CBS isn’t doing a two-hour episode for a Double Eviction, but it’s only going to be one hour long on Thursday, August 25.

Who is getting evicted tonight on Big Brother 24?

Jasmine Davis was already told she is getting evicted. The trio of Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, and Taylor Hale broke the news to her ahead of time. She will be unanimously evicted from Big BroChella during the episode.

Outside, an agreement seen on the Big Brother live feeds reveals that Joseph Abdin is also getting evicted. Terrance Higgins, Alyssa Snider, and Matt Turner agreed that it was the best move for their personal games.

(Jasmine already went to bed) pic.twitter.com/ZTC8IMKHeO — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 25, 2022

Will The Leftovers regroup after Double Eviction?

After the Double Eviction comes to an end, there will be six members of The Leftovers left in the game. Despite likely losing Josph, that leaves six of the final eight people as members of that alliance.

Where it gets tricky is that a lot of power is going to the Week 8 Head of Household. Everyone left in the game is going to know about The Leftovers, so the new HOH could target them if it is Alyssa or Kyle who gains the power. But Brittany, Turner, Monte, and Taylor might have something to say about that if they become the new HOH.

#BB24 Turner asks Alyssa if they should do a F3 w/Kyle? Or is that too messy, leaving out our 4th. Alyssa thinks that would be the sickest F3 ever. They would never have to go to jury. Turner agrees, he would die for that. pic.twitter.com/In9ENtzRFZ — #BB24LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 25, 2022

The August 25 episode of Big Brother 24 is going to be a good one, and then the Big Brother live feeds should reveal a lot of drama as the groups come together as one later in the evening.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.