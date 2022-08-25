Big Brother 24 spoilers: Nominee told they are getting evicted

Taylor Hale has made it to the final eight on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal that one of the nominees now knows that they are about to get evicted.

Four people are on the block for Week 7, with the house getting split into two groups before playing out two separate games.

For the August 25 episode of the show, a big Double Eviction is set to take place for the BB24 cast. It means that two people will become jury members before the end of the night.

As CBS viewers saw on Wednesday night, the four nominees are set for the evictions, with two people from each group on the block.

In the backyard, the final nominees for the week are Kyle Capener and Joseph Abdin. Head of Household Terrance Higgins is making some big moves during his time with power.

And inside the house, Michael Bruner settled on Jasmine Davis and Monte Taylor as his final nominees for the week. This means Brittany Hoopes didn’t have to use her Power of Veto.

BroChella eviction is set

The trio of Michael, Brittany, and Taylor Hale told Jasmine that she is about to be evicted. They felt that because it was a done deal, they should all tell her that her time in the game was about to come to an end.

When they spoke with her, though, it seemed to come off a little harsh, as they caught Jasmine in a series of lies she was telling to try to defend her gameplay this summer. It did appear that the trio was looking to get as much information out of her as they could before they vote her out during the August 25 episode.

Ok this was actually nice. Jasmine being honest w Tay/Brit/Mic… #BB24 pic.twitter.com/I5YeUSXhdK — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 25, 2022

Jasmine was doomed

As soon as Michael selected Jasmine to join his group inside of the house, she should have realized that her game was in serious jeopardy. She really needed to win the Power of Veto or figure out a better deal than trying to convince Michael to turn on Monte Taylor.

While she did cry when she heard the news that she is getting evicted, Jasmine took the revelation a lot better than she could have. And it’s also probably a good thing that they didn’t just blindside her with the vote.

Me: Jasmine can’t possibly have any more excuses to stay off the block #bb24

Jasmine: pic.twitter.com/2lNZtTyBWd — Rob Has a Podcast #RHAP (@RobHasApodcast) August 25, 2022

While the Eviction Ceremony concerning the inside of the house is set, all eyes will be on what Terrance and the backyard group do during their own vote. They likely won’t be surprised at all to see Jasmine exit the house, but she will be joined by a member of The Leftovers.

