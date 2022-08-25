Double Eviction arrives for Big Brother 24

Monte Taylor wound up on the block in Week 7 of Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

The Double Eviction has arrived for Big Brother 24, with the houseguests ready to vote out two people on Thursday night (August 25).

The Split House festival twist changed the game a lot, and it has also paved the road for the first member of The Leftovers to be evicted this summer.

The Big Brother live feeds could also be very interesting when the people living on the inside learn that Kyle Capener has outed The Leftovers alliance to Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider.

When host Julie Chen Moonves welcomes the audience to the new episode, she is also going to be letting the group in the backyard know that they get to move back inside the house.

By the end of the night, there will be only eight people left competing for the $750,000. It means Indy Santos will have two new people living with her in the BB24 jury house.

It’s possible that there might be more twists coming for the final eight houseguests, but first, they have to survive the Double Eviction episode on Thursday night.

Preview of the Big Brother 24 Double Eviction

Two separate Eviction Ceremonies will take place during the August 25 episode of Big Brother 24. The BroChella crew will vote on whether to evict Monte Taylor or Jasmine Davis, and the backyard group will be voting out either Kyle or Joseph Abdin.

The episode begins at 9/8c and it is only one hour long, so there isn’t a lot of time for filler or for Julie to drag out the voting. The producers also already revealed what happened at the Veto Meetings, so fans know what to expect when it comes to the final nominees.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Leftovers are great, but we sure do love a nice plate at the cookout with @absolutelytiff!🍽️#BB24 pic.twitter.com/oeyCBU9B8Y — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 25, 2022

The Big Brother 24 final eight

Making it to the final eight of the BB24 cast is a big deal, especially with how close everyone is getting to the end. A big component of Thursday night could be that Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins can’t play in the new HOH Competition.

Someone new is about to be in power, and guaranteed safety is on the line for those six houseguests. It should lead to a few very exciting moments, like when the separated groups find out what has been happening on the other side for the past week.

We can barely remember what we had for breakfast yesterday.😅 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/9owIV81SrC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 25, 2022

In case you missed it, Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo took part in the Tortilla Challenge. It was very amusing to see them interacting in the video.

Also outside of the house, Daniel Durston and Paloma Aguilar hung out after they got eliminated from Big Brother 24.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.