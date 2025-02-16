Captain Jason Chambers and Ashley Darby got tongues wagging after BravoCon in 2023.

There’s no question that Captain Jason has caught the attention of many ladies, especially in the Bravo world.

The Below Deck Down Under star was one hot commodity at the last BravoCon.

In fact, fans were shipping Captain Jason with a few Bravo women, such as Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Ashley and Captain Jason got the rumor mill buzzing, though.

Now with Below Deck Down Under Season 3 hitting Bravo airwaves, fans are again wondering if something is happening with the captain and the Real Housewives star.

What happened between Captain Jason Chambers and RHOP star Ashley Darby?

The simple fact is that nothing happened between Jason Chambers and Ashley Darby other than friendship.

Ashely confirmed they hung out at BravoCon, but it was a group hang with other Bravo stars.

“We had a good time dancing. He’s actually a very good dancer. He’s got the moves, and he’s very sweet. But, we are friends,” Ashley told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

During a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Captain Jason revealed that he and Ashley still speak sometimes. The captain made it clear they were just friends, nothing else.

Further proving nothing happened with them when Captain Jason was asked on WWHL which Real Housewives he might be interested in, the captain said none.

It’s not personal; Captain Jason simply has a type he’s looking for, and it’s not the Real Housewives ladies.

We do know that the hunky captain has hopes of finding his person in 2025 after taking a couple of years off dating to be with his daughter.

Meanwhile, Ashley has been hanging out with Josh Gudenburr, who she met at a speed dating event that aired during RHOP Season 9.

There you have it, Bravo fans, the truth about what happened with Captain Jason Chambers and Ashley Darby once and for all.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.