RHOP star Ashley Darby debunks rumor about Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers

Below Deck Down Under hunk Captain Jason Chambers was one hot commodity at BravoCon.

Several ladies in the Bravoverse were looking to shoot their shot with the captain.

Captain Jason spent time with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and kissed Caroline Brooks from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

While he confirmed both of those details, The Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura spilled that she went out with Captain Jason a few times when he was in Miami.

Adriana shared she did not have sex with him because of her four-month rule, even declaring the captain left her house after she suggested he could sleep on her couch.

Recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shot down Adriana’s story and claimed Captain Jason told her the truth.

RHOP star Ashley Darby debunks rumor about Captain Jason Chambers

This week, Ashley was a guest on the Mention It All podcast to chat with host Dylan Hafer. Ashley quickly called out Adriana for lying about the captain.

“It is not true. He told me that is not accurate,” Ashley spilled.

Dylan admitted he thought Adriana’s story was giving off fabrication vibes, which Ashley agreed 100%. Ashley revealed she got the down low from the hunky captain himself.

“‘He literally sent me, and you know, he doesn’t want any drama, he doesn’t want the mess, and he asked me not to give any mess, so I won’t. But he broke it down for me, how it really happened. And that wasn’t it,” she expressed.

Captain Jason, for his part, has yet to respond to Adriana’s story that they made out.

Along with debunking the rumor Adriana started about the Below Deck Down Under hottie, Ashely also revealed where she stands with him today after crushing on him at BravoCon.

Ashley Darby talks connection with Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers

Ashley has been single and ready to mingle since ending her eight-month relationship with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson.

During her conversation with Dylan, Ashley addressed her connection with Captain Jason.

“It was, we’re friends for the record. We had a really good time,” Ashley said.

The RHOP beauty revealed they hung out on the final night of BravoCon with Vanderpump Rules’ Sheanna Shay, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose, and Shep Rose from Southern Charm.

Ashley explained they partied together until 4 a.m., with her and Captain Jason connecting on spirituality.

“So, I still have my crush, but we are friends,” she dished.

Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under has been in demand among the ladies since BravoCon. One of those ladies is RHOP star Ashley Darby, and she made sure a lie about the captain was exposed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, more Below Deck Down Under is coming. Hopefully, fans will get more insight into Captain Jason’s love life in Season 3.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.