Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Harry stirs the pot, Bri in demand, and crew crushes

The Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 3 preview reveals the end of the crew night brings some crew tension.

The most recent episode ended with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph getting frustrated at dinner over the tension with Chef Anthony Bird.

Anthony was expressing his frustration with Tzarina to Chief Stew Lara Rigby.

Meanwhile, Deckhand Harry Van Vilet was grilling Tzarina about her new sous chef.

Thanks to the new sneak peek, we know a new feud is brewing because of Stew Brianna Duffield.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, crew nights out are different on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, and the preview gives a look at that, too.

Harry puts the moves on Bri

It’s no secret that Harry has been crushing on Bri from day one. The feeling seems mutual, even though she has gotten flirty with Bosun Wihan Du Toit.

On the crew night out, Harry learns Wihan has his eyes on Bri. Harry wastes no time giving Bri a kiss at the club as the entire crew looks on.

Wihan is honestly shocked and disgusted by what is happening. The bosun says as much in his confessional, clarifying that he doesn’t think Harry is a threat.

Back on the boat, Lara gives all the tea to Harry about what Bri said about the kiss on the way home.

A new crew crush emerges

The next day, it’s back to business, with Captain Jason Chambers having coffee with Tzarina, and Lara joins them. Captain Jason gets a brief lowdown on the crew’s night out.

Marina Marcondes de Barros reveals via her confessional that she’s crushing on Wiham. The stew gushes over the bosun’s good looks before admitting she’s really on the yacht to work but also has needs.

Lucky for Marina, Wihan just might be looking in her direction. Wihan gets the hint that Bri plans to get to know Harry better, so the bosun turns his attention to someone else.

Down in the crew mess, we get a tease of Harry and Bri getting to know each other better. Seriously, they are so cute, and we are here for the boatmance.

Will Marina catch Wihan’s eye?

Tzarina and Captain Jason teased that there are many romances on the show this season. Perhaps Wihan and Marina are among them.

Make sure to keep watching Below Deck Down Under Season 3 to find out.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.